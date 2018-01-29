Dodgers, Cardinals start well

Jake Burtenshaw

Both the Dodgers and Cardinals got 2018 off to a strong start as Dunedin club softball returned on Saturday.

The Dodgers scored 10 runs in both of their matches, notching a 10-4 win over Old Boys, before beating Ellis Park 10-0.

Old Boys took the early lead, however.

They managed four runs, while limiting the Dodgers to just one of their own in the first innings.

From there the Dodgers took over.

Jack Stuart tied the match up in the second, before Jake Burtenshaw scored to give them a 5-4 lead.

Another four runs in the third followed, before new pick-up Jacob Wedlock brought the score to 10 in the fourth.

The Dodgers had a similarly dominant outing against Ellis Park, holding the opposition scoreless while getting runs from eight of its players — three from Matt Watts.

Cardinals made use of a strong start to beat Old Boys 13-3.

Mark Ahfeld managed a home run as Cardinals took a 4-0 lead early on.

William Hewitt and Mitchell Finnie both added home runs in the second innings, while Ben Moody and Lyall Scott also scored to make it 8-0.

Old Boys managed three runs of their own in the third, but the Cardinals continued to pile on the runs for a convincing win.