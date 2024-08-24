Entries hit record for marathon

Runners leave Portobello at the start of the Dunedin Marathon in 2023. File photo: Gerard O'Brien

The changing dynamics of fitness and popular course changes are two key indicators that organisers feel have given rise to record numbers entering this year's Dunedin Marathon.

Just three weeks out from race day on September 15 when the standard entry fee shut off earlier this week, entries were at 3105, already well ahead of last year’s record entry of 2615.

Entries are up across all four distances and in both running and walking options the event offers, with organisers expecting race numbers to climb to between 3500 and 4000 entries based on an influx of later entries between now and race day. Last year 400 late entries were received after the early cut-off date.

Not since the event peaked at 2369 entries in 2009 have organisers experienced a such a surge in interest for the event, with numbers fluctuating between 1500 and 2000 in the years leading up to the Covid-19 lockdowns, that forced cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

Organisers say renewed enthusiasm for the event is perhaps due to significant course changes that now has the finish line at the Anzac Ave overbridge in conjunction with the adjacent brewery.

Another reason may be the number of running and walking groups that have started up through social media with an emphasis on socialising and participation as opposed to performance.

Recognising these two key components, organisers have also changed an approach to marketing with radio promotion nationwide. The events major sponsor, Emerson's, is also considered a major drawcard with the finish line now in its back yard.

An early estimate on the entries received to date indicate that at least a quarter will be from outside Otago and perhaps a similar number coming to Dunedin to stay with friends and family. Incredibly, 69% of those entered will be competing in the event for the first time, 18% are returning from last year and 13% have competed before but not last year.

Based on these figures, organisers said the long hours put in by a group of volunteers in regard to the major course overhaul is reaping rewards for the continued survival of the event, pointing out the sea of positive feedback on the course and its spectacular backdrop, along with backing from Emerson’s adding to the hospitality and atmosphere.

With 5km, 10km, half marathon and marathon options, early interest is in the marathon, in which four-time open women's champion Mel Aitken is returning. But she is expected to have a race on her hands with the presence of Gabriela Diver (Auckland), who was third last year and, now familiar with the dynamics of the course, will be a force up front.

Also in the mix lodging competitive times are Ange Wreford (Timaru) and Ketina Chivasa (Auckland).

The open men's title also offers plenty of intrigue, with last year’s first three men all returning. Canterbury's Tom Galloway will be seeking to go back-to-back. But running also will be Nelson's Clinton Manderson, who was second last year and Dunedin's Nathan Shanks who was third. Also in the mix will be no stranger to podium finishes, Dunedin's Nick Bathgate.

By Wayne Parsons