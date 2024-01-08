Greene smashes own meet record

Becky Greene leads the pack on her way to winning the women's mile at the Lovelock Classic in Timaru. PHOTO: MARIO OOSTENDORP

Becky Greene is in a league of her own.

The Hill City-University runner won the women’s mile at the Lovelock Classic in Timaru on Saturday, breaking her own meet record in the process.

She stormed home in 4min 38.10sec in sunny conditions, slicing 4sec off the record she set in Timaru last year. It was 6sec off her personal best set in Whanganui last January.

Greene was among a strong contingent of Otago athletes who produced good results at their first meet of the season.

Jordan Evans-Tobata (Caversham), fresh from the Pacific Games, won the women’s 400m in 58.16sec.

In the field, Kieran Fowler (Taieri) won gold in the men’s shot put with a put of 13.08m and the men’s discus, throwing 47.93m, while fellow Taieri athlete Felix McDonald won the men’s long jump in 7.23m.

Luke Moffit (Hill City-University) was third with 6.44m and McDonald was came third in the men’s 200m in 22.84sec.

Taieri athlete Zharna Beattie won the women’s discus with her throw of 45.43m, and second in the women’s shot put against a stacked field with her put of 11.60m.

Paralympian Holly Robinson (Taieri) came fourth in the shot put, followed by Hill City athletes Embla Wihk and Alex Duff, who was competing for the New Zealand secondary school team.

Wihk was third in the discus, followed by Duff in fourth. Duff came third in the women’s javelin, throwing 35.44m.

Other Otago highlights on the track included Zara Geddes (Hill City) finishing second in the women’s 3000m in 19min 04.04sec, Georgia McHutchon (Taieri) coming second in the women’s 800m and Katelyn Sceats (Hill City) finishing third in the same event.

Hill City runner Nicol Alvarez Rey-Virag was second in the men’s 800m.

Jorja Gibbons, representing New Zealand secondary schools, was third in the women’s 100m and 200m, Schyler Orr (North Otago) placed third in the men’s 100m and Todd Bradshaw (Hill City) was third in the men’s 110m hurdles. Moffitt won the same event in the under-20 category.

In the field, Toby Henry (Taieri) was second in the men’s javelin and Keira McNeill (Hill City) third in the women’s long jump.