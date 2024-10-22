Hockey among codes out of 2026 Games

Sumit Sumit, of India, dives in to steal the ball from New Zealand's Blair Tarrant at the Paris Olympics. Hockey won't feature at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Reuters

Hockey, rugby sevens and cricket are among the big-name Commonwealth Games casualties, axed from the pared-back Glasgow programme in 2026.

Next year's Games, relocated to Scotland after Victoria's withdrawal as host, will feature just 10 events, which is nine less than the previous edition held in 2022 in Birmingham.

Other sports to be left out include diving, badminton, beach volleyball, mountain biking, rhythmic gymnastics, squash and table tennis.

Athletics and swimming were the only sports guaranteed a spot on the programme, which also includes track cycling, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball and lawns bowls - all of which include a para equivalent.

Netball, artistic gymnastics, judo and boxing round out the chosen 10.

As a cost-saving measure, the 10 sports will be spread across just four venues - Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena and the Scottish Event Campus.

Athletes and support staff will stay in hotel accommodation rather than an athletes village.

The 2026 programme will be officially released later on Wednesday.