Hopes and highlights of up and coming sporting leaders

Trinity Catholic College

Shreenidhi Mahamuni

Sports: Tennis, basketball, netball, football and cricket.

Highlights: Otago U14 and U17 tennis, Otago senior B tennis, 2022 and 2023 secondary schools tennis champion, 2020-21 Tennis Otago most dedicated junior, 2022 Otago Junior Open U17 doubles runners-up.

Goals: Encourage juniors to get more involved with sports by running lunchtime sports, having more people involved in our school sports event, make cross-country fun.

Sporting dream: To win an U18 or senior tennis tournament and coach pupils in tennis.

Sports: Football, handball, futsal and cricket, which I play with Taieri College and really enjoy.

Highlight: Getting second at the 2021 Queenstown cricket carnival. We all played really well and got some big scalps over some of the bigger schools in the South Island.

Goal: I am really excited to do some awesome work in this role throughout the year and look forward to being able to leave a legacy for the coming juniors and be someone that they can look up to.

Sporting dream: To win the handball nationals with Trinity Catholic College this year. I feel that we have a good team and think that we have a serious chance to do well, and I am extremely excited about it.

Columba College netballer Holly McRae rises high in defence during the South Island schools netball tournament. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Columba College

Holly McRae

Sports: Netball, volleyball and basketball.

Highlights: Winning our quarterfinal at SISS netball in Timaru last year, qualifying our team for the national champs and then placing in the top eight at NZSS champs.

Favourite athlete: Jane Watson. I have always loved watching her play and seeing her dedication to her chosen sport, making her a very inspiring person.

Sporting dream: I strive to be persistent and determined throughout the netball season in order to achieve my goal of Columba reaching NZ secondary schools netball champs again this year.

Sports: Netball, touch, sevens and basketball.

Highlights: Otago women’s touch team placing second at touch nationals recently, and when our Columba netball team won against Southland Girls’ High School to get into the top four at SISS champs and qualify for the national champs.

Favourite athlete: Beauden Barrett, because he is hard-working, a leader, committed to his sport and calm under pressure.

Sporting dream: To enjoy my last year of secondary school sport. In my role as sports prefect, my goals are to encourage and support participation in our annual sports events, and continue to encourage senior pupils to engage in coaching younger peers and junior school sports teams.

East Otago High School

Deegan Croucher

Sports: Swimming, netball and basketball.

Highlight: Attending tournaments with my teams.

Goal: To keep pupils motivated to play sport and keep moving.

Sporting dream: Continue to enjoy sport.

Cassidy Bridger

Sports: Hockey and volleyball.

Highlight: Going to a hockey tournament in 2022 and bonding with my team.

Goal: To get younger pupils involved in sports during lunch times.

Sporting dream: To try out for development teams and try to get more coaching advice.

Otago Boys’ High School

Bodhi Keiller

Sports: Cricket and volleyball.

Highlights: Being named in the emerging Volts, or bowling out my coach — Hunter Kindley.

Goal: Returning to sport after injury and improving the sporting culture at OBHS.

Sporting dream: Play for the Black Caps.

Sports: Rugby, touch, volleyball and basketball.

Highlights: Interschool rugby matches. I enjoy that my team-mates are always up for the challenge and the inspiration we get from the passion of the crowd. Winning nationals for touch was another awesome experience, especially with the group of boys that we had.

Goal: To focus on getting more boys into some sort of physical activity as there are a lot of options out there for every boy to get stuck into. Reviving the culture around school sports and getting “Hoops Army” back to its passionate best.

Sporting dream: To play some footy for my province and country.

Sport: Rugby.

Highlight: Going undefeated as an U17 Otago Metro team in the Highlanders under-18 competition in 2022.

Goal: To win the First XV competition.

Sporting dream: To play international rugby for New Zealand.

Queen’s High School pupil Sammy Gray enjoys many different sports. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queen’s High School

Sammy Gray

Sports: Water polo, volleyball, netball and basketball.

Highlight: South Island secondary schools netball tournament, where our school placed higher than we have in over a decade.

Goal: To create a fair and enjoyable sporting environment within our school, in order to increase overall participation. As the sports prefect, I look forward to working with a variety of pupils from different year levels. I'm excited to see the new sporting talent coming through and to be able to encourage people in their sporting journey.

Sporting dream: To have a successful season in the senior A netball team and achieve an even better placing than we have in previous years, while also having an enjoyable time.