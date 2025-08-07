Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Tuesday,
Tue,
26
August
Aug
2025
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Other Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
Winter tournament week draws hundreds of students
It is that time of year.
Hotter ‘pretty stoked’ with title-winning run
Hotter ‘pretty stoked’ with title-winning run
Ohakune skier Jess Hotter was the best of the New Zealand athletes at the second day of the Freeride World Tour Qualifier event at The Remarkables during the weekend.
Sun wins first round at US Open
Sun wins first round at US Open
New Zealand's Lulu Sun has won her first round at a US Open.
Creativity on show at qualifier
Creativity on show at qualifier
There were some remarkable displays of talent and bravery as the Freeride World Tour Qualifier started in Queenstown at the weekend.
Schuler just misses rare medal for NZ
Schuler just misses rare medal for NZ
Cambridge cyclist Alex Schuler came close to earning the first New Zealand male individual sprint medal for nearly a decade on the penultimate day of competition at the world junior track...
SUBSCRIBER
Hoping to pocket a world title
SUBSCRIBER
Hoping to pocket a world title
Riley O’Donnell cannot see which way every ball is going to travel on a pool table.
Sport NZ urged govt to keep transgender inclusive guidelines
Sport NZ urged govt to keep transgender inclusive guidelines
Sport NZ urged the government not to scrap its guidelines for the inclusion of transgender people in community sport, but ministers did so anyway.
Olympic star suffers 'very terrible accident' near Queenstown
Olympic star suffers 'very terrible accident' near Queenstown
A high-profile two-time Olympic champion is recovering after a “very terrible accident” while training near Queenstown.
Bowling club's big battle for survival
Bowling club's big battle for survival
The determined members of a Christchurch bowling club are on a mission to keep it alive.
Italians retain mixed doubles title
Italians retain mixed doubles title
Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have retained their mixed doubles title at the US Open in a reimagined format attracting some of the top singles players.
Alcaraz eyes another US crown as Sinner tries to recover
Alcaraz eyes another US crown as Sinner tries to recover
An ailing Jannik Sinner arrives at the US Open as defending champ and a leading contender, while a red-hot Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a second crown at Flushing Meadows.
SUBSCRIBER
Intercontinental honours for son, father
SUBSCRIBER
Intercontinental honours for son, father
Underwater hockey is not for the meek.
SUBSCRIBER
Brothers scoop title in tournament firsts
SUBSCRIBER
Brothers scoop title in tournament firsts
Big brother presumably calls the shots.
Lighting the way for all fellow students
Lighting the way for all fellow students
It has been a busy year for secondary school sports leaders across the region.
Monfils to defend Auckland title
Monfils to defend Auckland title
The ageless Gael Monfils is returning to the Auckland Classic to defend his title, a year after becoming the oldest tennis player to win an ATP Tour crown.
Kiwi wins second Cincinnati Open crown
Kiwi wins second Cincinnati Open crown
New Zealand tennis player Erin Routliffe has won back-to-back doubles titles at the Cincinnati Open.
Stampede secure title in two games
Stampede secure title in two games
Now that is how you win a championship.
Luke Littler headlines Auckland Darts Masters
Teen sensation Luke Littler headlines Auckland Darts Masters
Teenage darts sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler is in town, as the World Series of Darts returns to Auckland this weekend at Spark Arena.
Williams gets wildcard for US Open
Williams gets wildcard for US Open
Two-time US Open singles champion Venus Williams has a wildcard entry for this year's tournament, as she continues her age-defying return.
Six Otago records broken
Six Otago records broken
Six Otago records were broken at the recent Otago short-course championships at Moana Pool.
Read more