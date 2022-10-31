Kiwi Olympian triathlete Shane Reed dies at 49

Former triathlete Shane Reed has died of brain cancer. He was 49.

Shane Reed competing in the running portion of the Men's Triathlon Final at Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. Photo: Getty Images

He represented New Zealand at the Beijing Olympics, supporting Bevan Docherty to get bronze. He also earned three World Aquathlon titles.

Reed, who has been coaching triathletes in Palmerston North, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April this year.

“This devastating news has shattered the Triathlon and Multisport community,” World Triathlon said in a statement today.

“Shane, a quiet achiever, has had multiple sporting achievements to his name over the years including representing New Zealand at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, claiming many ITU (as World Triathlon was formerly known) World Cup medals and earning three World Aquathlon titles.

”World Triathlon offers condolences and support to Shane’s family, friends and teammates and would like to pay tribute to Shane Reed with this video, honouring the exceptional athlete, friend and role model that he will be remembered as.”

Olympic teammate Kris Gemmell told NZME that Reed was always supportive to younger athletes entering the top ranks of triathlon.

“Obviously shocked that he’s gone so early. Such a top bloke,” Gemmell said.

“It’s super sad. It seems the world has a funny way of taking the good ones.”

Reed finished 34th at the Beijing Olympics, with Gemmell saying he was the perfect teammate helping Docherty earn a second Olympic medal.

“He was not only willing to do his own race but he was willing to help me and Bevan as potential medallists… he made sure the swim was really fast and he got on the bike and he was willing to come back and help us and make sure everything was alright.

“He was happy to be at the Olympics and he was racing for himself but I remember he was always willing to help us out and was a really good teammate at that point and time, especially in that team,” Gemmell said.

Reed is survived by his wife Tammy and their two children.