Wilde in hospital following bike crash in Japan

Hayden Wilde is in hospital following a bike crash in Japan. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde is in hospital after suffering broken bones and injured lungs in a bike crash in Japan.

The Paris Olympic silver medallist shared a post on social media from his hospital bed.

"Hey everyone, just thought I would update you all. I've been in a bike crash,'' Wilde said.

"[I'm] surrounded with the best help ... keep you posted."

Wilde listed his injuries, saying he had four broken ribs, a broken scapular (shoulder blade) and injured lungs.

The 27-year-old posted that he would have to stay in Japan "for a few weeks'' to recover with his lung injury preventing him from travelling.

He said he was "pretty gutted after such a nice day yesterday".

The Olympian had recorded a personal best over 10km in the Tokyo Speed Race the day before the crash.

Wilde won the season opening T100 Triathlon World Tour event in Singapore last month.