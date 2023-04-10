Lack of mud for finals does nothing to stop competitive drive

Sarah-Jane Terris (left) and Nicola Mulholland, both of Christchurch, prepare for another race on Saturday. PHOTOS: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Whether you fancy a mud face mask for glowing skin, or just some freckles, grass karting is the place to get it for free.

Usually there is enough mud flying off high-speed wheels to cover other body parts as well.

Sadly, warm and sunny conditions meant there was more dust than mud at the 2023 New Zealand Grass Kart Championship finals, near Milton at the weekend.

Christchurch kart racer Sarah-Jane Terris was a little disappointed with the dry conditions because it meant she would have to pay for a facial this week.

The 28-year-old said it was a messy sport, and after some races, it was quicker to get cleaned off with a water blaster than take a shower.

"Let’s just make it clear, sometimes there’s not just mud on the paddock we’re racing in — if you get my drift.

"Yes, the mud’s good for the skin, but I don’t do it for my complexion, really.

Competitors race for the finish line at the 2023 New Zealand Grass Kart Championships, near Milton, on Saturday.

"I’m in it for the fun of it — the speed, the petrol smell, the roar of engines."

She said she could could get up to 90kmh on her kart, while others could get higher than 100kmh.

She was also in it for the bling — otherwise known as trophies.

She has been racing since she was 16, and in more recent years she had risen up the ranks to make several podium finishes in the nation finals.

"I’ve had several seconds and third placings, so this year I’m out to see if I can go one better.

"I do love a trophy."

She was one of about 20 female competitors and more than 200 racers in total at the event, hosted by the South Otago Kart Club.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz