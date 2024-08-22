Lulu Sun 'super excited' to play ASB Classic

Lulu Sun's reached the last eight during a remarkable run at Wimbledon last month. Photo: Getty Images

Fiordland-born Wimbledon quarter-finalist Lulu Sun is the first feature player named to play at the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland.

Sun has been rewarded for her rise in the world rankings - fuelled by reaching the last eight at Wimbledon last month - with inclusion in the main draw for New Zealand's only WTA event starting on December 30.

Tournament director, Nicolas Lamperin said Sun's superb run of form since switching allegiance from Switzerland to New Zealand earlier this year warranted the recognition as the first marquee player named for the tournament.

"It has been a long time since New Zealand has had a player that we can spotlight in singles," he said.

"Lulu's rise in the world rankings over the last 12 months especially, has been among the most spectacular of any player on the WTA Tour.

"One of the goals of the ASB Classic is to help showcase and develop New Zealand tennis talent on our biggest tennis stage."

The 23-year-old climbed over 200 places in the world rankings over the last 12 months to a career high 53 - the highest singles ranking for a New Zealand player since Marina Erakovic more than a decade ago.

Her ranking was 57th heading into this week's Monterrey Open in Mexico.

Sun's remarkable run at Wimbledon included going through all three rounds of qualifying followed by wins over former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Paris Olympics Gold medallist Qinwen Zheng of China.

"I feel super-excited and privileged to return to play at the ASB Classic," Sun said.

"I had a great experience and great time at the ASB Classic this year - with the amazing vibrance, energy and all the people in the organisation. So I am super-super excited to play it again.

"This tournament is important because I get to play in front of a home crowd, in front of all the New Zealand fans. I played on Centre Court this year which was super-cool and so to be able to do it again is going to be insane and epic, and I am really looking forward to it."

Lamperin, who will attend the US Open starting next week, said he is thrilled with the interest from several leading internationals and expects to announce other key signings in the coming weeks.