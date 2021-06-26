Magical moments: not all medals are equal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Snell’s unmatched Games
Even 57 years later the sight of Peter Snell’s victorious run down the home straight in Tokyo remains untopped. At the 1964 Olympics he became only the second man to win gold in both the 800m and 1500m. It has not been achieved since and likely never will be again. Not all medals are equal and the 1500m rates very highly among the most significant of all Olympic events.
Danyon’s double
Black Caps conquer the world
Richie lifts the World Cup again
It was the defining moment in a dominant period of All Black rugby. The 2011 Rugby World Cup, in which New Zealand beat France 8-7 in the final, had the angst and relief and was memorable as an event for New Zealand. But as a sporting achievement 2015 was the only time the side has lifted the Rugby World Cup away from home and the only time any team has defended the title. Wins against the Springboks in 1956 and 1996 are worth honourable mentions, but the World Cup has come to symbolise rugby dominance.
Super Saturday
One night in Beijing. Five Olympic medals. That is not something New Zealand does. Four years earlier, in Athens, the country only delivered five in the entire Games. But on August 16, 2008, Kiwis ruled supreme. Valerie Adams claimed a resounding gold medal in the women’s shot put. Rowers Caroline and Georgina Evers-Swindells defended their double sculls title by the narrowest of margins. Mahe Drysdale overcame a near-debilitating virus to claim single sculls bronze, while Hayden Roulston won silver in the individual pursuit and Nathan Twaddle and George Bridgewater took bronze in the men’s coxless pair.
Sir Bob wins the Open
Michael Campbell and Lydia Ko have provided memorable moments on the golf course in recent times. But it is hard to go past Sir Bob Charles’ win at the 1963 Open Championship as the defining moment in New Zealand golf.
Yvette’s big jump
The America’s Cup is now New Zealand’s Cup
It is probably the most well-known line in New Zealand sporting history. The America’s Cup might not be as globally significant as some of the others on this list — even most Ameri cans don’t know what it is. But few events have had more national significance than Team New Zealand’s 1995 win. Gold and silver Remember the disappoint ment as Hamish Carter bombed out in Sydney after so much hype? It made his triumph in the men’s triathlon at the 2004 Athens Olympics all the more sweet. But what really got the Kiwi pride burning was watching Bevan Docherty following him in to achieve a rare Kiwi gold-silver performance.
Unlikely heroes
No-one expected much of the Silver Ferns at the 2019 Netball World Cup after a disastrous 2018. Then everything clicked. They beat a strong Common wealth Games champion Eng land team at home in the semi final and edged Australia in a dramatic final.