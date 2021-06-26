Magical moments: not all medals are equal

Peter Snell wins the 800m at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics PHOTO: SUPPLIED The Black Caps have cemented their place in New Zealand sporting history with their win in the World Test Championship in Southampton earlier this week. Sports reporter Jeff Cheshire looks at how it compares with our other sporting achievements.

Snell’s unmatched Games

Even 57 years later the sight of Peter Snell’s victorious run down the home straight in Tokyo remains untopped. At the 1964 Olympics he became only the second man to win gold in both the 800m and 1500m. It has not been achieved since and likely never will be again. Not all medals are equal and the 1500m rates very highly among the most significant of all Olympic events.

Danyon’s double

Dunedin’s Olympic hero Danyon Loader is comforted by coach Duncan Laing (right) and Olympic chef de mission Dave Gerrard after the double gold medallist broke down during his speech to a huge and emotional welcoming crowd in Dunedin’s Octagon. PHOTO: ODT ARCHIVES

Where were you and what were you doing? This was one of those that people, at least those from Dunedin, will remember. Similar to Snell’s 1500m medal, Danyon Loader’s gold medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics are among New Zealand’s most significant. To win a swimming medal you have to beat competitors from all the top sporting countries, all of whom take the sport very seriously. To win two, you have to be something special. They remain just two of New Zealand’s three Olympic golds in the pool.

Black Caps conquer the world

Ross Taylor (left) and Kane Williamson leave the field unbeaten, having taken the Black Caps through to a World Test Championship win over India by eight wickets in Southampton on Thursday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Perhaps it is because the thrill has not worn off yet. Or perhaps it will be one we appreciate the significance of more in years to come, if the World Test Championship grows into a more prestigious event. Either way, the Black Caps are world champions and ranked No 1 in cricket’s pinnacle format. Beating India, a cricket-obsessed country of one billion people, is no mean feat, as was the process of getting to the big dance. Other Black Caps teams have crumbled, but this one was superb and found a way to win when so much of the match was rained out.

Richie lifts the World Cup again

It was the defining moment in a dominant period of All Black rugby. The 2011 Rugby World Cup, in which New Zealand beat France 8-7 in the final, had the angst and relief and was memorable as an event for New Zealand. But as a sporting achievement 2015 was the only time the side has lifted the Rugby World Cup away from home and the only time any team has defended the title. Wins against the Springboks in 1956 and 1996 are worth honourable mentions, but the World Cup has come to symbolise rugby dominance.

Super Saturday

One night in Beijing. Five Olympic medals. That is not something New Zealand does. Four years earlier, in Athens, the country only delivered five in the entire Games. But on August 16, 2008, Kiwis ruled supreme. Valerie Adams claimed a resounding gold medal in the women’s shot put. Rowers Caroline and Georgina Evers-Swindells defended their double sculls title by the narrowest of margins. Mahe Drysdale overcame a near-debilitating virus to claim single sculls bronze, while Hayden Roulston won silver in the individual pursuit and Nathan Twaddle and George Bridgewater took bronze in the men’s coxless pair.

Sir Bob wins the Open

Michael Campbell and Lydia Ko have provided memorable moments on the golf course in recent times. But it is hard to go past Sir Bob Charles’ win at the 1963 Open Championship as the defining moment in New Zealand golf.

Yvette’s big jump

Yvette Williams on her way to winning the 1952 Olympic long jump gold medal. This was her winning jump, 6.24m, an Olympic record and just 1cm shy of the then-world record.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local bias? Maybe. Dunedin’s Yvette Williams was a superb all-round athlete and remains New Zealand’s greatest jumper. But it was her gold medal-winning leap of 6.20m at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics that secured her place in the country’s all time sporting moments. Almost 70 years after those Games, Athletics Otago began a meeting in her honour featuring both her name and the events she competed in. That is what you call a lasting legacy.

The America’s Cup is now New Zealand’s Cup

It is probably the most well-known line in New Zealand sporting history. The America’s Cup might not be as globally significant as some of the others on this list — even most Ameri cans don’t know what it is. But few events have had more national significance than Team New Zealand’s 1995 win. Gold and silver Remember the disappoint ment as Hamish Carter bombed out in Sydney after so much hype? It made his triumph in the men’s triathlon at the 2004 Athens Olympics all the more sweet. But what really got the Kiwi pride burning was watching Bevan Docherty following him in to achieve a rare Kiwi gold-silver performance.

Unlikely heroes

No-one expected much of the Silver Ferns at the 2019 Netball World Cup after a disastrous 2018. Then everything clicked. They beat a strong Common wealth Games champion Eng land team at home in the semi final and edged Australia in a dramatic final.