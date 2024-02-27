NZ record in shot put for Robinson

Holly Robinson. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Paralympian Holly Robinson is making a name for herself in a new discipline.

Robinson has focused on javelin in recent years after shot put was removed from the F46 division, and is the reigning Paralympic javelin F46 champion.

But since shot put has been put back on the F46 schedule, Robinson has found success in her second field event.

The Taieri thrower set a national record in the women’s F46 shot put with her throw of 12.17m at the World Athletics continental tour bronze meet in Christchurch at the weekend.

Robinson, who won silver at the world championships with her Oceania record throw of 11.59m, added 43cm to the mark she set earlier this year.

The throw puts her in good stead as she prepares for a massive year during which she will compete at the World Para Athletics Championships and then the Paralympics.

Other Otago athletes also performed well in Christchurch.

National mile champion Rebekah Aitkenhead dropped her distance to produce a stunning finish in the women’s 800m.

The Hill City-University runner moved clear of the pack halfway down the straight on the final lap to finish in 2min 06.53sec, beating former national 800m champion Holly Manning, who settled for second in 2min 07.39sec.

Josh Chisholm finished second in the men’s para shot put with his throw of 4.54m.

Ariki’s Shay Veitch finished fourth in the men’s long jump.

He jumped 7.38m to finish behind Australian Liam Adcock and Hiniki Tsuha and Koki Fujihara, both of Japan, to be the top-placed Kiwi.

Taieri’s Felix McDonald finished fifth with his jump of 7.20m.