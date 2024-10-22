ODT Sports Chat: Touch rugby

In our second edition of ODT Summer Sports Chat, we are down at the Oval looking at touch rugby and how it is faring.

Paul Dwyer speaks to Jarrod Powell, the co-ordinator of touch in Otago, about what's happening in the touch scene.

They discuss numbers, school touch, representative teams, what grades are represented and can whether teams can still be registered for competitions.

Paul was shocked to learn there are 120 primary school teams and he promises to have a look at that in the next edition of ODT Summer Sports Chat.