Otago's Butcher wins first World Cup gold

Finn Butcher

New Zealand paddler Finn Butcher has won the Kayak Cross gold medal at the World Cup event in the Czech Republic.

Butcher, the Olympic champion who is from Alexandra, ended his long wait for a World Cup title as he stormed to victory in the final.

He headed home ahead of Martin Rudorfer of the Czech Republic and Manuel Ochoa of Spain.

"I had a bit of a slow start to the World Cup in kayak cross. I talked to my coach yesterday of just letting it go and putting any expectations away. Just sending it," the 30-year-old from Alexandra said.

Since making his international debut in 2012, Butcher has picked up three silvers and one bronze, but a World Cup gold had eluded him until today.

"I really wanted to approach the kayak cross with no expectations. Sometimes I can get too caught up in the tactics, like what I should be doing or what I need to be doing and then I take too long to make a decision.

"Prague is my favourite World Cup race, I love coming here and I love racing here," Butcher said afterwards.

"It's epic to take away a win and it's my first World Cup win as well."

The Canoe Slalom World Championships are in Slovenia at the end of August.