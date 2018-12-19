Record number of Otago players make NZ squads

Otago players who made national squads for 2019 are (from left) Georgia Te Raki, Abby Newell, Babet Doherty, Isaac Hobbs, Charlie Grey, Ruby Anderson, Molly Newell, Alex Clarkson, Annabel Kelly and Kevin Tang. Absent is Hazel McCabe. Photo: Supplied

Otago Table Tennis has finished the year on a high, with a record 11 players being included in national squads for next year.

The big number reflects the progress made over the years and the investment in junior development.

An increase in programmes, more coaches and a desire to support juniors to attend events have led to this achievement.

Otago is well represented in the three categories which are under-12, under-15 and under-18, and both boys and girls have made their mark.

Selection is a reward for hard work and good results, but further hard work will be required during the off-season, as the players will compete in trials for positions in New Zealand teams for the Oceania Championships in Tonga in August next year.

Immediately before the trials, TTNZ will run a training camp to help prepare the athletes to be at their best.

Table Tennis Otago is also running a squad for these players to help prepare them for the trial.

The under-18 training camp and trial will be held in Auckland on January 24-27 and the under-12 and under-15 camps and trial will be held in Christchurch on January 19-22.

Isaac Hobbs will be looking to build on his good season, after being named Table Tennis New Zealand most improved junior of 2018.

Ben Duffy will run the Christchurch training camp in his role as national junior coach.

In addition to the 11 players in national squads, Otago also has 13 players in southern regional squads.

The national squad players are: Charlie Grey (under-18 boys), Isaac Hobbs, Alex Clarkson (under-15 boys), Ruby Anderson, Molly Newell, Annabel Kelly, Babet Doherty (under-15 girls), Kevin Tang, Hazel McCabe, Georgia Te Raki, Abby Newell (under-12 girls).