Robinson being brave at world champs

Alice Robinson during the trophy ceremony for the Women's Giant Slalom discipline at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Andorra. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson admits she's probably been a bit braver this season, hoping that will help her at the World Championships in Austria over the next week.

The 23-year-old currently sits top of the World Cup giant slalom standings after a stunning start to the season, including four podium finishes and a victory.

The win in Italy last month was the fourth of her career, but first since 2021.

Robinson will be competing in her fourth World Championships this week after making her debut in 2019. Her Super G race will be on Thursday night and the Giant Slalom to follow over the weekend.

"I feel really calm. I feel like I'm just going into another World Cup race," she told RNZ.

The Saalbach resort in Austria was familiar - it hosted the World Cup Finals last year, and she occasionally trains there.

Robinson said she was going into the world champs feeling competitive.

"My performances have been really solid and I've been consistent this year, so coming into this my confidence is high and I'm just focusing on executing on the day."

While her results may look better this season, Robinson did not feel she was skiing any better.

"Last year I was skiing really well as well and I was on the podium and close to winning.

"This year is the same, but maybe I'm more confident. And when I won a couple of weeks ago I was finally brave and had the confidence to take a few more risks and try and take it up a gear."

Over her career Robinson has 14 World Cup podiums in giant slalom, including the win at Kronplatz in Italy last month. That event was her main focus this week.

She had history on the course in Saalbach, finishing second in a World Cup race there last year.

"I like the hill - it's a track that you have to be pushing a lot the whole way down, which is cool and so I'm feeling good.

"I'm excited - it's special being in a place like this just because it's a big part of their culture with the biggest event of their year."

The stars of the sport were all at the World Championships, including Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Lara Gut-Behrami and Federica Brignone. So did Robinson feel like she was a part of that group now?

"I'm still just happy to keep my head down, but I guess it's pretty cool to be considered one of the favourites going into a medal event.

"I compete with these girls every weekend and so it's business as usual."

The giant slalom is a longer course than the slalom, with the poles or gates spaced further apart and skiers sometimes able to reach speeds of 80kmh.

Robinson will also race the Super G, which is longer than the giant slalom but not as long as the downhill.