Robinson happy to end world cup season with another medal

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson continued her excellent season by claiming the silver medal at the giant slalom world cup final in Austria yesterday.

Robinson, 22, capped a fine run on the European slopes with a near-faultless performance in Saalbach.

It was her fifth world cup podium this season and the 10th of her career.

‘‘I am really happy to end the season with another podium,’’ Robinson said.

‘‘I think this year I may not have got a win but I feel like the consistency in my skiing has been the best it’s ever been so I am really happy with that.’’

With only the top giant slalom athletes qualifying to compete at the world cup finals, it was always going to be a tight race.

Alice Robinson navigates the course at the giant slalom world cup in Austria. Photo: Getty Images

It started well for Robinson with the day dawning clear and sunny and a start position of bib two.

The advantage for the athletes who had a lower bib number was getting to ski the first run while the course was still firm and rut-free.

Robinson was quick off the mark with the green light through the first section of the course.

She continued to keep her foot on the gas and maintained her speed throughout her entire first run, after which she was sitting in third, 0.85sec behind leader Fed-erica Brignone, of Italy.

Going into run two, Robinson was fast out of the start gate, making quick work of the top three sections.

As she came over the breakaway into the final pitch of the race, it was clear just how hard she was working to maintain her form down the increasingly rough course.

‘‘Today was definitely tough,’’ she said.

‘‘I find these conditions quite challenging with the softer, peeling snow, but this year I have made a lot of progress getting better on different conditions.

‘‘It was hot and I was feeling pretty tired but I wanted to give the last GS run of the year a good crack.’’

Robinson had done enough to claim the top spot, and with just two athletes left to go, she knew she had secured a medal.

Thea Louise Stjernesund (Norway) was no match for Robinson’s pace but run one leader Brignone put down an exceptional second run to claim victory by 1.36sec.

Stjernesund claimed her career second world cup podium.

Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami finished off an exceptional season by securing the overall Crystal Globe for the first time in her decorated career.

Saalbach is the venue for the 2025 FIS alpine ski world championships, so a podium finish for Robinson bodes well for next season.

Robinson will be in action for the final time this northern hemisphere season at the Saalbach speed races next weekend.