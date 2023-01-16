Rogers, Kennings claim maiden titles

Whangamata surfer Pia Rogers (16) is carried aloft by friends after winning the National Surfing Championships at Piha Beach on Saturday. PHOTO: PHOTOCPL

Piha surfer Dune Kennings and Whangamata teenager Pia Rogers claimed their maiden titles at the National Surfing Championships at Piha Beach on Saturday.

In a spectacular display of surfing in 1.5m waves, Kennings rode to a near-perfect 19.25 point heat total to win the men’s final.

Rogers also put on a dominant display of surfing, riding to a 15.65 point heat total to win her final.

Kennings became the first son of a previous title winner to join the illustrious list of New Zealand champions behind his father, Lynden, who won back-to-back titles in 1990 and 1991.

"It is a unique feeling in itself to follow my Dad," Kennings said.

"He has been telling me all week to bring it home for everyone that supports me. The emotions of this win are incredible."

The men’s final is believed to be the highest scoring in the 60-year history of the event with six excellent scoring rides, four of those above 9/10 points.

When Kennings returned to the beach, he had a swarm of supporters from his Keyhole Boardriders club waiting at the water’s edge.

"The whole time out in that heat, I was looking back into a packed beach ... and to bring it home means so much to me. I have been working so hard for a long time and I have finally done it."

Kennings’ good mate and 2020 national champion Elliot Paerata-Reid (Piha) finished runner-up in the final with a 18.20 heat total.

Eight-time national champion Billy Stairmand (Raglan) held the lead for part of the final with a 17.85 until the patient Kennings found a late ride and completed three big turns to score a near-perfect 9.90.

The open women’s division was filled with New Zealand’s future of surfing and it was Rogers who took full advantage of gunning for a maiden title.

She went for broke on every wave, a strategy that looked like it could cost her the title when she fell at the end of several waves.

"I fell three times in the final on my end turns and wasn’t finishing my waves, but I was going for broke to get the big scores because I knew that is what you have to do to win a title," Rogers said.

Her commitment paid off with her last waves scoring 8.25 out of a possible 10 points to seal the victory.

"This is so cool. I am so stoked.

"For me, there was no pressure in the open division so I was trying to surf my best and get on the best waves and, yeah, the performance just came."

Rogers overcame Australian-based Tayla Green, who finished runner-up in the final on 13.20 points.

Green turned the tables on Rogers in the under-18 girls final, finishing first ahead of Leia Millar (Piha). Rogers was third and Chloe Groube (Pau) fourth.

In the under-18 boys division, a perfect 10-point ride sealed the title for Navryn Malone (Raglan).

The final was another close one with Malone’s 17.70 besting Kalani Louis on 17.15.

Dunedin’s Alexis Owen claimed the under-16 boys final, and Alani Morse (Raglan) won the girls title courtesy of a wonderful 9.0 point ride to open her heat.

By: Staff reporter