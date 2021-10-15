Second season set to start at Hancock Park

Volunteer Matt Thomson puts down a base at Hancock Park earlier this year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The goal posts are gone. The fences and bases are in place. It is one of the surest signs winter is on its way out and summer is — hopefully — approaching.

Softball season begins at Hancock Park tomorrow, its second year at the beach-side ground. A year ago it made the move from Ellis Park, increasing both its visibility and space, while also providing a bigger indoor club rooms for when rain hits.

The senior club competition has 12 teams this year, split into two divisions.

Eight teams will play in the top division as Spartans, South Pac and Cardinals all provide multiple teams, while Saints add one of their own.

Junior and school grades begin over the coming weeks.

On the representative scene, Hancock Park will also host the Bates Shield matches as Otago faces Southland on November 7.

The Jefferies and Jubilee Cups follow on December 4 and 5 in Christchurch.

Otago is set to host three tournaments this summer.

Its annual invitational tournament will be held on January 29and 30, whileit will be part of the Masters Games in February.

The under-13 rookie sox tournament will conclude the season in April.