Skaters hit the ice to display talents

Dunedin ice skaters Brooke Cathro, 15, and Misaki Joe strut their stuff at the Clucas Cup competitions at the Dunedin Ice Stadium on Saturday.

The annual event, named after the late New Zealand ice skating identity Wendy Clucas, was hosted by the Dunedin Ice Skating Club.

Spokeswoman Megan Kliegl said there were some "extraordinary" results and achievements at the event. New Zealand junior Olympian Dwayne Li, 15, was present among other top-ranked skaters.

Dunedin’s top synchronised team, Cutting Edge, won top spot with a final score of 42.54.

Joe and Brooke competed with the hope of extending their ranking points so they could represent New Zealand further afield and Joe, who recently returned from training in Japan, showed off some of her new routines