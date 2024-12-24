Successful Australian raid by Wanaka pair

Wanaka waters are creating winners.

Hana Carnie and Luisa Palmer, who swim for the Wanaka Swimming Club, have returned from two Australian competitions with medals and records in tow.

Carnie won five medals and broke three Otago long-course records at the Queensland championships last week.

She smashed Dunedin Olympian Erika Fairweather’s Otago record, which Fairweather set in 2017, in the 13 years 200m backstroke.

Carnie finished in 2min 23.20sec to shave 2.5sec off Fairweather’s time.

She also broke Wanaka team-mate Palmer’s 100m backstroke record with a time of 1min 06.40sec and sped her way to the 50m backstroke record of 31.28sec.

Palmer has been equally as impressive, setting two Otago records in short and long-course formats.

Palmer, who competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Singapore in October and November, lowered Madison Willis’s 14 years short-course 200m IM record 2min 24.03sec last month.

She then broke her own 50m backstroke long-course record with 31.39sec at the Western Australia Swimming Championships last week.