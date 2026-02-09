Super Bowl: Seahawks pummel Patriots as Trump decries halftime show

The Seattle Seahawks celebrate after winning Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Reuters

The Seattle Seahawks relied on a relentless defense to beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, denying the Patriots an NFL record seventh championship and avenging a loss to the same opponent in the title game 11 years ago.

Seattle sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times -- including one that resulted in a fumble returned for a late touchdown -- and got five Jason Myers field goals, while Sam Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown.

Preseason longshots Seattle received the ball to start the game and went on an eight-play drive that set up a 33-yard Myers field goal for the opening score.

Myers doubled the Seattle lead in the second quarter from 39 yards and connected from 41 yards in the closing seconds of an opening half during which the Patriots punted on all five of their possessions.

A costly Maye fumble late in the third quarter led to the 16-yard Barner touchdown five plays later.

But the Patriots, who had not had a snap inside the Seattle 43-yard line all game, responded immediately with a touchdown drive of their own as Maye connected with Mack Hollins on a 35-yard scoring play to cut into the Seattle lead with just over 12 minutes to play.

After being pinned to their four-yard line by a 55-yard punt from Australian Michael Dickson, the Patriots’ ensuing drive ended abruptly when a Maye pass intended for Kyle Williams was intercepted by Julian Love, leading to another Myers field goal and 22-7 Seattle lead.

The Seahawks then put the game out of reach with a strip sack of Maye that saw Uchenna Nwosu scoop up the loose ball and return it 44 yards for the score.

Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for a late touchdown to get New England within 16 points but the Patriots failed to recover the ensuing onside kick as Seattle went on to victory.

Trump labels Bad Bunny halftime show 'absolutely terrible'

Bad Bunny transformed Levi's Stadium into a vibrant homage to Puerto Rico during the Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a high-energy journey through the island's culture complete with a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga and a tribute from reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee.

The halftime spectacular marked a historic moment for Latin music on America's biggest stage, following last year's record-breaking Kendrick Lamar performance that drew more than 130 million viewers, with Bad Bunny using the platform to celebrate his heritage while cementing reggaeton's place in mainstream American culture.

Bad Bunny performs during the Super Bowl halftime show. Photo: Reuters

The choice of Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, to feature in the halftime show drew a rebuke from President Donald Trump and other conservatives over the entertainer's outspoken criticism of US immigration policy.

On Sunday, Trump said on social media that the Super Bowl halftime show fronted by the singer was "absolutely terrible."

Clad in a white suit, the 31-year-old superstar opened with "Tití Me Preguntó" while walking through carefully crafted vignettes of Puerto Rican life - farmers in traditional pava hats, domino players, and boxers.

The performance hit its stride at a secondary stage dubbed "La Casita" (the little house), where he sang "Yo Perreo Sola," "Safaera" and "Party" as celebrities including Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba were spotted dancing in the crowd.

In one of the show's most theatrical moments, Bad Bunny crashed through the ceiling of "La Casita" while performing "Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR," then moved to a white truck where dancers grooved to a medley honoring reggaeton's roots - Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," Don Omar's "Dale Don Dale" and his own hit "EoO."

"If I'm here at the Super Bowl 60 it is because I've never stopped believing in myself," he declared as violins swelled into "Monaco."

A staged wedding featuring the iconic La Rana Concho that was shown on the stadium screens set the scene for Lady Gaga's surprise entrance, with the pop superstar singing a salsa version of "If Tomorrow Never Comes" before dancing with him "BAILE INoLVIDABLE".

He then transitioned to "NUEVAYol" as a child and his family were shown watching the Grammy Awards ceremony at which he won Album of the Year - the first time the award was given to a Spanish-language album.

Ricky Martin emerged for "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" as Bad Bunny hoisted the Puerto Rican flag and performed "El Apagón," with the stadium erupting in light before he delivered "CAFé CON RON" and yelled, "God bless America!" as he named all the countries on the continent while a parade of flags was held.

"The only thing more powerful than hate is love," was shown in the stadium, as he told the audience closing with "DtMF," the title track from his Grammy-winning album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."