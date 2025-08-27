Swiatek, Sinner ease into second round

Past winners Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner walloped their US Open first-round opponents on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as home fans eagerly awaited 2023 champion Coco Gauff in the evening programme.

Ticketholders enjoyed a third day of round-one action on Tuesday thanks to the tournament's newly expanded, 15-day schedule that organisers hoped would accommodate more fans after three straight years of record-breaking attendances.

The Wimbledon winner Swiatek arrived in New York in pristine form after hoisting the trophy at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament and cruised past Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-2 in an hour, never facing a break point.

Poland's Iga Swiatek breezed into the second round at Flushing Meadows. Photo: Reuters

The 2022 champion next plays the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens.

"Every year is kind of tough, because New York is just so loud, you know, and it's hard to find that balance off the court," she said.

"But I've got to say I'm probably good at it compared to other players, so I'm really trying to be in my bubble."

It was the first of two lopsided affairs on Ashe, as the top-ranked men's defending champion Jannik Sinner swatted aside his Czech opponent Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-1 6-2, setting up a meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin.

The Italian entered the 2024 tournament under a cloud of controversy after it was revealed he had escaped a doping ban despite failing two drug tests but had the crowd firmly on his side this time around.

Across the plaza, 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti outlasted big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the first match of the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium and he will next play Belgian David Goffin.

American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova rolled past Australian Kimberly Birrell 6-3 6-2 in the second match on Armstrong, sending over 17 winners to just four from her opponent.

On the Grandstand, Marin Cilic became the latest former champion to exit the tournament as 23rd seed Alexander Bublik eliminated the Croatian 6-4 6-1 6-4.

American third seed Gauff headlines the evening programme on Ashe against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, launching her latest US Open campaign just days after she parted ways with coach Matt Daly.

She is hoping to eliminate her stubborn serving issues in a topsy-turvy season that saw her pick up a second major title at Roland Garros but lose in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev begins his latest campaign for a maiden major in the late match on Ashe. The German third seed plays Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

Japan's twice winner Naomi Osaka can expect a hero's welcome from the crowd as she kicks off the night session across on Armstrong against Belgian Greet Minnen.

The 23rd seed reached the final at Montreal earlier this month, a promising sign for fans as the four-time major winner hopes to recapture her old form in New York.

US 14th seed Tommy Paul plays Denmark's Elmer Moller in the last match of the night on Armstrong.

A frustrated Daniil Medvedev smashes his racket after losing his first round match. Photo: Reuters

Offer of help after meltdown

Andrey Rublev said he was open to helping fellow Russian and childhood friend Daniil Medvedev deal with his emotions after an extraordinary public meltdown at the US Open that compounded a woeful year at the Grand Slams.

Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 to Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in a chaotic clash on Sunday where the 29-year-old former champion launched a tirade against the chair umpire and whipped up a jeering crowd that prevented his opponent from serving.

The 13th seed was facing match point and a bruising defeat when a photographer walked onto Louis Armstrong Stadium court as Bonzi misfired his first serve. The umpire then allowed Bonzi another first serve, triggering Medvedev's antics.

The 2021 New York champion managed to prolong the contest but was unable to cross the finish line and smashed his racket before looking dejected at his seat after his first round one exit at a hardcourt Grand Slam for eight years.

"If he wants to change and needs help, he has me, a lot of other friends and family that will help him," said Rublev, who has known Medvedev since their kindergarten days. "But it's his life and his decision what he needs to do."

Amid calls from German six-times Grand Slam champion Boris Becker and others for Medvedev to seek professional help, Rublev said it was the player's call on how to approach the issue.

"Only he knows what is happening. I think he needs to take some time because it was a tough loss, but I will text him. The year he's had in the Grand Slams hasn't been easy."

The 29-year-old Medvedev's defeat in New York means he has won only one match at the majors all year, with that victory coming at the Australian Open in January.