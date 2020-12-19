Tournament MVP shows size no matter

King’s High School year 10 pupil Dylan Pledger was the most valuable player at the national secondary schools touch tournament in Rotorua last weekend. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dylan Pledger is used to being smaller and younger than everyone else.

He regularly plays touch with the older boys at King’s High School.

So when he stepped on to the field with the best school-aged players in the country last weekend in Rotorua, it was nothing new for the 15-year-old.

As the weekend went on, his star shone brighter with every game.

Pledger, a year 10 pupil, proved the star player in leading King’s to the national secondary schools final.

It was edged 11-9 by Rotorua Boys’ High School, but Pledger had made his impression.

He was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

"I didn’t really know I was going to get it. I was pretty shocked," he said.

He had been happy with how the team went, having made the final for the first time.

However, he played down his impact, saying he was just doing his job.

Although to those watching on it was a job he did very well, regularly cutting through the defence through the middle of the field with his pace and agility.

In that sense, size and age had less of a bearing, not that he lets it stop him, anyway.

"I’ve always been smaller than everyone, younger than everyone.

"I don’t know, I just had to do my role.

"It’s quite scary because they’re big boys, but it’s good fun."

Pledger began playing touch about nine years ago, following his brother Tom into the sport.

He has come through the Otago age-grade teams and had been selected for a New Zealand talent camp, but that did not go ahead because of Covid-19.

This year he is in the Otago under-16 team and is heading to the South Island championships this weekend.

He said his coaches Dan Koni, Meihana Schooner, Henry Mitchell-Collie and Sean Cassidy had all been hugely influential in his game.

Touch is not the only sport he excels in.

He also plays rugby and was the halfback for the King’s under-15 Panthers this year.

Next year he hopes to make the 1st XV.

He also excels on the basketball court and was named joint MVP of the Otago under-15 boys team.