Twin blames brother's doping for loss of sponsorship

New Zealand runner Jake Robertson has said he has lost a sponsorship deal and is suffering abuse because of his twin brother Zane's doping scandal.

Middle and long-distance runner Zane Robertson, who competed at the recent Rio and Tokyo Olympics, was recently banned for eight years for doping and interfering with the testing process this week.

Jake Robertson, who represented New Zealand at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and placed fifth in the 10,000 metres, said on social media his brother had caused him and his immediate family a "great amount of anguish and financial loss."

"I can't help feel disappointed though as I have been a victim of the fallout from this situation as I have lost out of a pending sponsorship contract because of it," he wrote.

"All of which is even more frustrating, and infuriating, due to the fact that I am not at fault and I have not been involved in any shape or form those actions of my twin brother."

Robertson said there were videos and content online saying he and his brother were doping.

"I didn't choose my family and I can't escape my bloodline, but I am still paying the price of my brothers mistake here & receiving a lot of hate and abuse online because of it," he added.

Zane Robertson is banned from competitive sport until September 2030, having been credited for time served under a provisional suspension put in place after his positive test last year.