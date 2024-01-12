Qualifying for Games no cruise for Vette

Sitting on the shoreline of St Clair Beach is slightly different to floating in a cruise ship off Tahiti.

That is where Saffi Vette will be in six months when the surfer takes on some of the world’s toughest waves at her first Olympic Games.

While all the other Olympic events are being held in Paris, surfing — appearing at the Games for just the second time — is in Tahiti, and the surfers will be living on a cruise ship off the island.

"That’s going to be our village, which is wild," Vette said.

"Tahiti’s pretty special in that way.

"They want to preserve their beautiful country and land, so being on a cruise ship with the best surfers in the world’s going to do something I’ll never forget."

Saffi Vette, of Gisborne, is in Dunedin this week for the national surfing championships before the Olympic Games later this year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Vette, 22, who is in Dunedin this week competing at the national championships, qualified in El Salvador last year for her first Olympics, but it was not all smooth sailing.

She made it through a bunch of heats, before being knocked into the repechage round, giving her one last chance to nail her surf before being cut from the event.

Despite the nerves bubbling inside, Vette worked her way through to get what she needed to eventually qualify.

"That was really exciting and quite dramatic.

"It was the most surreal feeling ever. I’ll never forget it."

It spoke to her resilience being able to battle back from the repechage, but having been in that position before, and with her mother supporting her at the event, Vette knew she could fight back.

"Everyone kind of had that belief in me, so I knew I could do it, which is the main thing.

"You’ve got to have a bit of belief and confidence."

That belief will be needed when she tackles the Tahiti waves — "it’s one of the gnarliest, scariest waves on the planet" — later this year.

"It’s going to be challenging, but I’m up for a challenge, always."

She previously surfed in Tahiti last year during a camp but hurt her knee on the second day, and was looking forward to "giving it another crack".

"I guess figuring out the wave, because every wave’s different and this one’s definitely a wave of more consequence.

"I think being in such a heavy, but beautiful, wave is just going to be something incredible and an experience I’ll never forget.

"Hopefully we can dial it and win a medal."

Her preparation for the Olympics has led her to Dunedin this week, competing in her first heat at the national surfing championships at St Clair Beach yesterday.

It is her first time at the national championships since 2021 — saving and competing overseas has taken priority of late — but she loved the surf around Dunedin when she visited previously.

"I’m looking forward to just getting bust and giving it a big crack."

Dunedin surfer Alexis Owen was a standout in the under-18 boys on Wednesday, posting a 15.50 point heat total to make the quarterfinals.

Owen, 15, who recently returned from the world junior championships in Brazil, is competing in two divisions at the national event and is aiming for his fourth title.

He was also one of the top scorers in the under-16 boys division.