ODT Racing Chat Cromwell 1st December

PD spent the day at the Otago Racing club's meeting at Cromwell for ODT Racing Chat bought to you by Fred's Fencing. The temperatures were in the mid 20s the beer and wine were flowing, the crowd was massive, the TAB tills were fill to overflowing and the action on the track was white hot. We captured some of the action , talked to some of the more vocal members of the crowd. We chatted to winning owners and jockeys and got a wrap of the day from the club president.