Four new trustees, chairwoman at Sport Otago

Otago is New Zealand’s most active region and the regional sports organisation has seen plenty of movement at board level.

Four new trustees were welcomed to the Sport Otago board at its annual meeting this week.

There was also a new leader confirmed as deputy chairwoman Kathy Dedo stepped into the top role vacated by Jeffrey Broughton, who had served on the board for six years.

"It is a privilege to follow Jeff in this role, after working closely together on succession and strategic planning in the past year," Dedo said.

"He has capably led Sport Otago through a period of organisational change with a new chief executive and continued evolution of the programmes and services we offer.

"We will miss his active leadership and support."

Retiring trustees Amy Morrison and Mat Woods were farewelled after six and three years of service respectively.

Dedo, who has a background in management consulting in the United States and United Kingdom, works as a professional director and is the deputy chairwoman of the Central Lakes Trust.

The new Sport Otago trustees are Wānaka-based Clare Elcome, who has experience in marketing, communications and governance, and previously spent seven years on the Sport Wellington board; Kaitangata dairy farmer Catherine Korteweg, who chaired the Clutha Recreation Centre; Dunedin-based Natasha Riches, the South Island manager for Connexis Infrastructure Training; and Ben Taylor (son of Animation Research founder Ian), the executive director of sport at Virtual Eye.

The new trustees join board members Andrew Douglas, Gianna Leoni, Dougal McGowan and Nicola Swain.

Sport Otago posted a loss of $58,871 for the financial year, having budgeted for a $98,739 loss.

The organisation is in a reasonably healthy state with equity of $1.37 million.

Highlights for the year included training nearly 1000 year 5-8 pupils to be physical activity leaders through the Healthy Active programme; having 11,202 youngsters pass through Water Skills for Life sessions; and dishing out funds through the Tu Manawa ($678,176 covering 110 projects) and Sporting Chance ($48,425 covering 470 grants) funds.

It remains a badge of pride for Sport Otago that the region continues to have the highest secondary school sport participation rate — 62.8% and rising — in New Zealand.