Friday, 27 June 2025

Schools battle it out

    1. Sport
    Taylor Brown, of Bayfield High School, and Kahu Edmond-Smaill, of Logan Park High School, compete for the ball during their football match.
    Jean-Fre van der Merwe, of South Otago High School, looks to hold off a challenge from Charlotte Williams, of Trinity Catholic College, during their football match yesterday.
    Ashley Howard (left), of East Otago High School, and Briar Henwood, of Logan Park High School, race to the ball.
    Kjell Captijn, of Logan Park High School, flicks the shuttlecock from below the net during his badminton match.
    Cecilia Ryan, of Trinity Catholic College, looks for support during a netball game yesterday.

    There was plenty of drama excitement and talent on show at the annual co-educational secondary schools winter sports tournament in Dunedin yesterday. The Stirling Sports-sponsored event featured hundreds of students from seven schools taking part in badminton, basketball, football, hockey, and netball. Otago Daily Times photographer Gerard O'Brien went for a look. The final standings were: Logan Park High School, 36 points, 1; Trinity Catholic College, 35, 2; Bayfield High School and Taieri College, 26, equal 3. 