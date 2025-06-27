Schools battle it out

There was plenty of drama excitement and talent on show at the annual co-educational secondary schools winter sports tournament in Dunedin yesterday. The Stirling Sports-sponsored event featured hundreds of students from seven schools taking part in badminton, basketball, football, hockey, and netball. Otago Daily Times photographer Gerard O'Brien went for a look. The final standings were: Logan Park High School, 36 points, 1; Trinity Catholic College, 35, 2; Bayfield High School and Taieri College, 26, equal 3.