All set for rescheduled Omakau races

It's all systems go ahead of the rescheduled Omakau thoroughbred meeting.

The race day was to be held on Wednesday, but a malfunctioning sprinkler caused a section of the track to become unsafe.

Though its fate was not certain, the meeting had a strong chance of going ahead on Thursday.

That is because the affected area of ground on the point of the home turn was able to dry with the two-day rescheduling.

‘’Certainly that area at the 300m mark has improved dramatically,’’ stipendiary steward Mark Davidson said.

Local horses were galloped on the Omakau track on Wednesday morning and there were no problems with the way they handled the affected area, Davidson said.

“There were horses that worked around [the track] this morning and there were no issues and we are going to gallop two more horses tomorrow morning,’’ he said.

After further testing on Thursday, a final call would be made on whether the event would proceed.

However, a late inspection on Wednesday evening meant things were ‘’looking good’’, Davidson said.

The first race of tomorrow's nine race card will be run at 12.14pm.

General admission is free for the public.