Bellew keen to repeat Guineas success

Sean Bellew

Cambridge trainer Shaune Ritchie and Invercargill horseman Sean Bellew are hoping history can repeat in tomorrow’s listed Invercargill Guineas.

The pair teamed up to win the 1600m feature in 1995 with The Hyatt. That year Bellew was the caretaker trainer of The Hyatt who was sent south from Ritchie’s Cambridge base.This year they will attempt to repeat the feat with Global Thinking.

Bellew has had the

filly in his care since she started her southern campaign in the Gore Guineas on January 20.

Should they be able to repeat their win of 23 years ago, it would not just bring back fond memories for the pair. It would also serve as a timely boost for Bellew, who has been battling health issues recently.

Bellew said having a smart horse in his barn after relinquishing his own trainer’s licence after the 2015-16 season was a boost.

"It has been quite the tonic for me," he said.

He has even contemplated getting his licence back when his health issues are resolved.

"You never say never because it is in your DNA, and when you get a nice horse it is a lot of fun."

Richie and Bellew plotted the plan for Global Thinking to come south during New Zealand Cup week. The trip did not start well as she struck bad luck in the Gore Guineas when she was pushed out and then galloped on by another runner, Bellew said. But the filly bounced back with a terrific run for second in the Dunedin Guineas on February 3 behind Excelleration. Riccarton trainers Shane Kennedy and Anna Furlong have decided to freshen Excelleration, and set her for a listed race at Wingatui next month. Her absence tomorrow has left the race wide open for Global Thinking.

"Ascot Park is her home track now and she worked very, very well [on Tuesday] — she worked the grandstand down," Bellew said.

"She went a blinding race in the Dunedin Guineas, as we expected, so we are very bullish."

It will take a big turnaround for some of Global Thinking’s rivals to match her tomorrow. She comprehensively beat her biggest rivals, Kiwi Ida, The Sparkle and Thom Brown at Wingatui.

The Lustre did not run in the Dunedin Guineas and instead ran in the richer Desert Gold Stakes at Trentham the same day, but finished down the track.

If The Lustre was able to bounce back to her best form, when she ran third in the group 1 One Thousand Guineas at Riccarton in November, she would be a serious contender. Court Zarindi is another who did not contest the Dunedin Guineas but has strong claims. A field light on exposed staying form will contest the Invercargill Gold Cup.

The Terrill Charles and Peter Corbett-trained Dee And Gee was the first home of the six horses who will back up after running in the Dunedin Gold Cup. The promising 4yr-old finished more than 10 lengths behind the winner, Pendleton, but the race was her first on a soft-rated track. The prospect of a dead or better-rated track tomorrow should aid Dee And Gee, as all her three wins have been on dry tracks. He Ain’t Heavy finished close behind Dee And Gee at Wingatui and is half of trainer Stephen Blair Edie’s two-pronged attack on the Invercargill Gold Cup.

Come Fly With Me will attempt to continue her brilliant form, but must carry top-weight of 60kg to do so. The step up to 2600m would appear to suit her and if she got her own terms in front she would be hard to catch.

Miss Tuscan and Londonderry Air loom as good lightweight chances. Miss Tuscan won impressively on the rain-affected Wingatui track on Champions Day in her first attempt past 2100m. Londonderry Air steps up to 2600m but is by a noted sire of stayers in Raise The Flag.