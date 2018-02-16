Friday, 16 February 2018

Bellew keen to repeat Guineas success

    By Jonny Turner
    1. Sport
    2. Racing

    Sean Bellew.
    Sean Bellew
    Cambridge trainer Shaune  Ritchie  and Invercargill horseman Sean Bellew are hoping history can repeat in tomorrow’s listed Invercargill Guineas.

    The pair teamed up to win the 1600m feature in 1995  with The Hyatt.  That year Bellew was the  caretaker trainer of  The Hyatt who was sent south  from  Ritchie’s  Cambridge base.This year they will attempt to repeat the feat with Global Thinking.

    Bellew has had the

    filly in his care since she started her southern campaign in  the Gore Guineas on January 20.

    Should they be able to repeat their win of 23 years ago, it would not just bring back fond memories for the pair. It would also serve as a timely boost for Bellew, who has been battling health issues recently.

    Bellew said having a smart horse in his barn after relinquishing his own trainer’s licence after the 2015-16 season was a boost.

    "It has been quite the tonic for me," he said.

    He has even contemplated getting his licence back when his health issues are resolved.

    "You never say never because it is in your DNA, and when you get a nice horse it is a lot of fun."

    Richie and Bellew plotted the plan for Global Thinking to come south  during New Zealand Cup week. The trip did not start well  as she struck bad luck in the Gore Guineas when she was pushed out and then galloped on by another runner, Bellew said. But the filly bounced back with a terrific run for second in the Dunedin Guineas  on February 3 behind Excelleration. Riccarton trainers Shane Kennedy and Anna Furlong have  decided to  freshen Excelleration,  and set her for a listed race at Wingatui next month. Her  absence  tomorrow has left the race wide open for Global Thinking.

    "Ascot Park is her home track now and she worked very, very well [on Tuesday] — she worked the grandstand down," Bellew said.

    "She went a blinding race in the Dunedin Guineas, as we expected, so we are very bullish."

    It  will take a big turnaround for some of Global Thinking’s  rivals  to match her tomorrow. She comprehensively beat her biggest rivals, Kiwi Ida, The Sparkle and Thom Brown at Wingatui.

    The Lustre did not run in the Dunedin Guineas  and instead ran in the richer Desert Gold Stakes at Trentham the same day,  but  finished down the track.

    If  The Lustre was able to bounce back to her best  form, when she ran third in the group 1 One Thousand Guineas at Riccarton in November, she would be a serious contender. Court Zarindi is another  who did not contest the Dunedin Guineas  but has strong claims. A field light on exposed staying form will  contest the Invercargill Gold Cup.

    The Terrill Charles and Peter Corbett-trained Dee And Gee was the first home of the six horses who will back up after running in the Dunedin Gold Cup. The  promising  4yr-old finished more than  10  lengths behind the winner, Pendleton, but  the race was her first  on a soft-rated track. The prospect of a dead or better-rated track tomorrow should aid  Dee And Gee, as all her three wins have been on  dry tracks. He Ain’t Heavy finished close behind Dee And Gee at Wingatui and is half of trainer Stephen Blair Edie’s two-pronged attack on the Invercargill Gold Cup.

    Come Fly With Me will attempt to continue her brilliant  form,  but must carry top-weight of 60kg to do so. The step up to 2600m would appear to suit  her  and if she got her own terms in front  she would be  hard to catch.

    Miss Tuscan and Londonderry Air loom as good lightweight chances. Miss Tuscan won impressively on the rain-affected Wingatui track on Champions Day in her first attempt past 2100m. Londonderry Air steps  up to 2600m but is by a noted sire of stayers in Raise The Flag. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment