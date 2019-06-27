Conditions to suit Go Kiwi

Free-falling down in grade could have Go Kiwi ready to fly at Forbury Park tonight.

Canterbury horsewoman Megan McIntyre will attempt to win her first race as a trainer when she starts the 5yr-old in race 7 for junior drivers.

Go Kiwi signalled he had returned to work in brilliant order with a fast-finishing fourth behind The Moonshadow at Ashburton earlier this month.

The pacer unwound strongly after getting back in the field following a check at the start of his first race since October.

''He went really good at Ashburton,'' McIntyre said.

''He will definitely improve from that run.''

Go Kiwi burst on to the harness racing scene this time last year when winning his first two starts and running second in his next outing.

Those performances came for trainers Jim and James Geddes, who officially trained the horse before he was transferred to McIntyre, who part-owns the pacer.

Go Kiwi jumped sharply in grade after the brilliant start he made to his career and raced in good company including a clash with Turn It Up.

The 5yr-old will not face anything remotely of the class of the All Stars pacer in tonight's 2200m event.

''Compared to what he has raced in the past, it is definitely not as strong and he should run in the money,'' McIntyre.

Go Kiwi has been limited to just eight starts despite the pacer being a rising 6yr-old.

That resulted in him spending the middle part of this season in the spelling paddock, due to what McIntyre called niggling issues.

That time-out has not been a total loss, as the horse has returned a stronger specimen.

''He has had a couple of niggling issues throughout his career, which have set him back a bit.

''He has definitely strengthened up from the break he has had.''

While tonight's race clearly sets up well for Go Kiwi, there is one obvious factor against him.

Driver Ben Hope must plot a winning path for the Courage Under Fire pacer from the tricky draw of barrier 8.

McIntyre said the horse was unlikely to be sent forward at the start and that Hope would probably work Go Kiwi into the race in the middle stages.

''He will be drifting back as he doesn't have a lot of gate speed. He hasn't actually been pushed out, anyway.

''From barrier 8 he will drift back and I will let Ben Hope do the rest.''

Junior drivers have a key hand in race 8, the feature pace at the meeting.

Sarah O'Reilly's junior concession allows The Maroon Marauder to seek a hat-trick of wins in the 2200m mobile race.

The Brad Mowbray-trained pacer clashes with Ivana Legacy and No More Change, who also get into the event with concession drivers.

The trio take on another two pacers seeking a hat-trick of wins in the race in Betterthanspraying and April Rose.

The Croupier, who was unlucky in his last start at Forbury Park, adds to an intriguing feature contest.