Ebony Arden eyeing big 12 months

The impeccably bred Ebony Arden has won three of her five starts and is a filly that looks destined for some black-type racing.

Bred by John and Judy Stiven at Arden Lodge in Tapanui, West Otago, the 3-year-old filly is by Bettor’s Delight out of Venus Serena.

"She’s a big girl, green and immature at the moment. Over the next 12 months she’ll get a bit of ringcraft on the racetrack," John said.

Ebony Arden is trained by Steve and Amanda Telfer and her three wins have been at Addington, Ashburton and Wyndham.

Trained by Geoff Dunn, Venus Serena won seven group 1 races: three as a 2-year-old, three as a 3-year-old and one as an aged mare.

She won 16 of 34 starts and was named filly of the year at 2 and 3.

At stud, Venus Serena has left Laver, the winner of nine and Arden’s Ace who has won 17.

Venus Serena has two younger foals on the ground — Arden’s Destiny and Balvenie Arden, both by Tall Dark Stranger.

"Arden’s Destiny has just been broken in because she got hurt as a foal. We saw her work on Friday and she’s doing everything right. Grant Payne’s got her. We saw the colt yesterday [Saturday] and he looks magnificent.

‘‘He’s just finished his current prep with Hayden and Amanda Cullen and he’ll spell until the start of December. Brian O’Meara has a share in him and a big syndicate, which we’re a part of." — Southern Harness Racing

By Bruce Stewart