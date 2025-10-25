First horses named for rich slot races

The first horses have been announced for the two $500,000 slot races at Addington Raceway on Show Day (November 14).

Top 3-year-old trotters Tarragindi and Meant To Be have been confirmed for the The Ascent while The Velocity will feature pacing stars Marketplace and Got The Chocolates.

The pair clashed at Addington earlier this month, the Robert and Jenna Dunn-trained Got The Chocolates prevailing by a neck.

But Marketplace, rated as a potential superstar by many, is the $1.75 favourite in the TAB markets to win The Velocity. Got The Chocolates is the second elect at $3.50.

In The Ascent, Tarragindi, who was bred and is trained by Phil Williamson and raced by wife Bev, has won four from 10 while Meant To Be, last year’s star trotter in the 2-year-old ranks, has won nine from 13 overall and opened his latest campaign with a second to Habibti Pat at Addington last Friday night.

The TAB has Meant To Be at $4.20 and Tarragindi at $9.

Last year was the first running of the two races. — HRNZ