Five horses that may just give your wallet a boost

Otago’s biggest day of harness racing is almost here and the quality of its outstanding fields suggest it’s going to be a cracker. Harness racing journalist Jonny Turner has been studying the form all week and he’s delivered five horses to follow at Oamaru tomorrow.

AKUTA

Race 8

Race fitness looks set to give Akuta a key advantage in this year’s Hannon Memorial.

It’s somewhat ironic that a horse who recently spent 20 months on the sidelines now brings a fitness edge, but that’s the case here.

The progression Akuta has shown in his past two starts looks central to his chances.

He heads to Oamaru in search of another Hannon title after sticking on gamely for fifth at Addington last start.

Akuta worked hard inside the final lap and still finished less than two lengths from the winner.

He’s sure to strip even fitter tomorrow in a race in which his main dangers are either first-up or lightly raced this spring.

It all points to Akuta being a deserved short-priced favourite.

CODY BANNER

Race 9

He can be unpredictable and provide a nervous watch, but Cody Banner will always try his heart out.

There’s no questioning his ability or his will to win as he lines up in what looks a very suitable Hannon Memorial Day assignment.

But as most southern harness racing followers know, he’s never been one to trust with absolute confidence.

If he produces his best manners, he’s the top pick and arguably the hardest horse to beat in the race.

ELTON J

Race 2

Punters will need to decide for themselves whether Elton J is a rocketman.

Plenty of mystery surrounds the pacer as he makes the long trek south from Marlborough for his first Otago appearance.

He’s had just one trial — against a single rival — but the stopwatch suggested he produced sharp sectionals to win.

With no video replay available, the clock is the only guide.

Lining up in a maiden field not overflowing with exposed form, Elton J has to be taken seriously.

If early betting is any indication, he could prove very hard to catch.

C C ARDEN

Race 10

If he can recapture anything like his best, C C Arden looks capable of delivering a slick win in the last of the day.

Though he hasn’t been in peak form lately, his efforts have still been respectable in strong company.

Back in grade at Oamaru and armed with a favourable draw over several key rivals, he gets a prime chance to rebound.

Expect driver Tim Williams to be positive from barrier 5 and for his 3-year-old charge to play a big part in the finish.

GENERAL JEN

Race 8

General Jen was going to be a major threat from most draws in the 3-year-old fillies heat, but landing barrier 2 sent her chances soaring.

She’s all class, proven against New Zealand’s best fillies, and her recent trial work suggests she’s primed for her racetrack return.

Driver Blair Orange is certain to make full use of the low draw and, over 2000m, General Jen looks the one to catch.

Perhaps the only surprise leading was that she didn’t open a clear-cut favourite — something that changed quickly.