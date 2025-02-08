Five horses who might just put a spring in your step

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Rakamick

Race 2

Anyone who saw Rakamick’s last start at Gore might be wondering how he is still a maiden.

The pacer worked hard in the running before fighting on tenaciously to run third.

Before that fine effort, Rakamick took on smart 2-year-olds such as Always Dreaming and Spicey Crunch.

After enjoying a freshen-up, the 3-year-old returned to the trials track where he ran a solid third behind two handy types.

Fitter for that run and into a very winnable race tomorrow, Rakamick looks well placed to finally break maiden status in race 2.

Jaccka Elvis

Race 6

After tearing up the trials track recently, Jaccka Elvis looks well poised for a big debut.

The 3-year-old has been beaten in only one of his trial runs, when running home strongly out of the pack for third.

The pacer’s barrier 2 draw puts him inside all of his main threats, most of who have drawn wide or on the second row.

If Jaccka Elvis can take the experience of race day in his stride, he can make a winning debut in race 6.

Going by his trials, he certainly has the motor.

Snap Shot

Race 9

The formline tells the story with Snap Shot.

She’s been excellent this time in and excellent throughout her short career.

She’s one of the lower-rated horses in tomorrow’s field, but that secures her barrier No1.

And it is more of a reflection of her status as an up-and-comer than her being inferior to any of her rivals.

Snap Shot’s shown gate speed in her short career, which she will need to hold a forward spot from the inside.

The one query is whether she has enough early toe to push out hard and seal her own fate.

There looks a good chance she can do that and, if that is the case, she should take some catching.

Practical Magic

Race 10

In wide-open races with plenty of talent, it’s a big risk to highlight any horse and suggest it’s one to follow.

But Practical Magic looks worth the risk in tomorrow’s feature trot.

She’s not always pretty to watch and she can put in a few rough steps, but she’s been running excellent races lately and her confidence only seems to be growing.

At Winton she gets the advantage of starting from the front line and, with the manners she’s been showing lately, she could take plenty of catching.

The horses off handicaps are going to have to make excellent beginnings or run serious sectional times to catch Practical Magic if she is able to lead and roll along at a strong tempo.

She’s no good thing, but she’s an each-way threat in a competitive race.

Built For Glory

Race 11

It may make little sense to pick a horse that has had one standing start and made a hash of it.

But Built For Glory gets his shot at stepping away as the only horse on the back mark of the Wairio Cup.

His trainers at Stonewall Stud are certain to have worked on their 4-year-old’s early manners following the last time he faced the barrier strands at Nelson.

If he is able to step away cleanly, Built For Glory is clearly the horse to beat in tomorrow’s feature.

He’s beaten main rival Miraculous several times and the rest of the field looks within his reach.

Though there is some risk about him, Built For Glory is clearly the horse to beat in the Wairio Cup.