Form in wet going key for punters on heavy Ascot Park track

Wild southern weather will have punters searching for wet-track form at today's Ascot Park meeting.

Downpours in Invercargill have the track in a heavy condition before the nine-race programme.

Several gallopers boasting winning form with the sting out of the ground go head to head in today's open 1400m event.

Secret Power, Timy Tyler and Accidental Offside all bring winning heavy-track form to the race.

Timy Tyler drops significantly in class after starting twice at last week's New Zealand Cup carnival at Riccarton.

Wingatui galloper Flicka Of Gold gets conditions to suit in his quest for three consecutive wins.

Front-running tactics from rider Zubair Bholah have paid off in the horse's past two victories at Wingatui on dead and soft tracks.

The horse is an accomplished heavy-track performer and should be suited by today's conditions.

Flicka Of Gold will clash with the talented Crispin, who is resuming in the 1400m event.

The Brian and Shane Anderton-trained galloper impressed when winning two starts in her past campaign.

Riverton galloper Riviera Rock looks set for success in the maiden 2130m event at Ascot Park today.

The Graham and Michael Eade-trained galloper has gone two strong races on heavy tracks in his first career starts.