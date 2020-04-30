Future for Forbury clouded

Outlook unclear ... The Beaumont race day, held at Wingatui on March 23 with the public excluded, was the last race meeting held in Otago.PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Racing in Otago has taken a major hit, with clouds hanging over the future of Forbury Park.

A draft calendar for the rest of the season has been released and no racing will take place in Otago until the end of the season on July 31.

The Racing Industry Transition Authority (RITA) released the draft calendar. It was not expected to change when it is set in stone next Monday.

Meetings which were scheduled for Wingatui and Forbury Park have all been moved to Southland and the Ascot Park tracks. No racing was allowed during Alert Level 4.

RITA had limited the number of racing venues across the country to 12 until the end of the season to cut costs and put racing meetings nearer the horse population.

The racing industry was struggling with low revenue over the pandemic with New Zealand racing cancelled, and most other sport also not being played.

Wingatui has lost four meetings since the start of the lockdown. It had one scheduled in April, two in May and one in June. The Oamaru track was due to host six meetings, a mixture of thoroughbred and harness racing through to the end of the season but they have all been lost.

Forbury Park lost 11 meetings as its winter racing season has been completely scuttled.

Forbury Park Trotting Club chief executive Della Henderson said that was a big blow to the club, as it was an important part of the season.

The club hosted 19 meetings a year, plus the Tuapeka meeting on Labour Weekend, so to lose 11 meetings was a big financial hit.

Greyhound racing had also been moved from Forbury Park to Invercargill and Christchurch.

Henderson said the club had to support the changes for the good of the industry.

A calendar had not yet been developed for next season.

When asked about the future for Forbury Park, she said that ‘‘was something that needed to be considered over the next few months’’.

The club’s board met earlier this week and took a conservative approach and was reviewing all costs.

Trainers were set to use the facility this morning and staff would be consulted on any changes.

Forbury Park was a big asset for Dunedin and had many other uses apart from racing, she said.

Otago Racing Club general manager Rebecca Adlam said it was disappointing to lose the four meetings and it would be a financial blow.

She had seen a draft calendar for next year and Wingatui had been given some dates, which was pleasing.

She said Wingatui was a big, amazing place and she was looking at other avenues to use the complex.

Trainers were using the track to work the horses, which was allowed under Level 3. Galloping was not due back until July 1. Harness racing would start at the end of next month and greyhounds on May 11.