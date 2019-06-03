Hat-trick for Sundees Son

Trainer Robert Dunn delivered terrible news for the connections of Australasia's best trotters after Sundees Sun bolted in in the 4yr-old Ruby at the Harness Jewels.

The 4yr-old boosted his claim to be crowned New Zealand's trotter of the year when he completed a hat-trick of group 1 wins for driver John Dunn at Addington on Saturday.

Sundees Sun will head to the spelling paddock with Australasia's biggest trotting races at the forefront of his trainer's planning, firstly with The Dominion and then the Inter Dominion Trotting Championships.

Dunn said Sundees Sun could return a harder horse for his Grand Circuit rivals to beat, next season.

"He could come back even better. He still hasn't filled out fully, yet.

"We'll target those races at home before Christmas and then look to take him to Australia."

Driver John Dunn took no chances with Sundees Sun, working him to the front early in the race from barrier 4.

The reinsman poured the pressure on his rivals from the 500m and they simply had no response.

"It was a brilliant win. He is just in the zone at the moment."

"Early on, Johnny had to look after him and that is paying off now. He has just strengthened up so much."

Winterfell went a big race, sitting parked outside Sundees Sun to run second, while outsider Majestic Hurricane produced the eye-catching performance of the race for third.

The Ken Barron-trained and driven trotter worked himself into a frenzy in the preliminary and his mood only looked to worsen when a false start was called.

He over-raced badly after the restart and looked to cause Barron some difficulty. However, the extra effort did not look to take much out of him at the finish as he charged into the money.



