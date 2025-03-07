Hidden Talent set for fourth win in row

Hidden Talent will be on trial for a return to group 1 racing at Addington when she starts at Ascot Park tomorrow. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES

If she can continue her winning run at Ascot Park tomorrow, Hidden Talent will complete a long path back to group 1 racing.

The mare will be out to make it four consecutive wins when she starts the short-priced favourite in the Northern Southland Trotting Club’s feature trot.

Hidden Talent last headed to Addington to compete at group 1 level in December, 2022, when she was a 3 year old.

Though her form has fluctuated since then, there is no doubt about it now given her blistering recent efforts.

Trainer-driver Nathan Williamson is confident his 6-year-old can again show how good she is tomorrow.

But he also knows that winning will be no formality.

"Coming back to the smaller track at Invercargill will definitely make things trickier for her.

"She’s healthy and bright and working as well as she ever has.

"But from 30m it is not going to be simple, that’s for sure.

"If she is in the right spot you’d like to think she would be able to finish over the top of most of them.

"But there are horses in that race that could run time off the front and set a bit of a task for her.

"It will be interesting, but I am very happy with her."

If there is a clear top pick among horses Williamson trains and drives it looks to be Utah Jazz.

The 3-year-old has looked well capable in her recent trials and her trainer-driver is expecting a bold debut.

"She is a nice filly. We have taken our time with her and pottered about because she was quite a big, nervy horse.

"We are looking at the Southland Oaks heats and this should be a nice starting point for her."

Williamson has Miraculous in the feature pace and he is expecting a solid showing from the pacer who gets back on an all-weather track after two runs on grass.

"I don’t think he was a big fan of the grass, so getting back on the grit should be a help to him."

Ultimate Weapon looks another handy each-way chance for the Williamson stable.

The reinsman’s outside drives include Princess Macandrew who is the leading southern hope in the group 3 Caduceus Club & Alabar Fillies Classic.

The filly comes into the feature event after winning all three of her public appearances.

Williamson also links up with Princess Macandrew’s stablemate Always B Batman in Saturday’s Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes Heat.