Johnson's riding skills on show

Rider Chris Johnson put on a magic show in bagging a winning treble including both feature races at Wingatui yesterday.

The North Canterbury jockey, known as the ''Magic Man'', won the listed Hazlett Stakes with Sensei and guided Princess Brook to victory in the 2000m open handicap.

Wingatui mare Princess Brook broke a winless streak of nearly 22 months with victory on her home track.

A typically well-judged ride from Johnson helped get the Terry Kennedy-trained 7yr-old home.

A slackening of the speed down the back straight resulted in several horses charging towards the front. Johnson was among the riders to send their horses forward, and in a typical ''Magic Man'' ride his judgement proved brilliant.

''They went hard early and down the back they looked to ease the pace up,'' Johnson said.

''I followed one around. It worked out to be the right thing to do in the end - I wasn't sure at the time.

''She [Princess Brook] was going nicely turning in and found enough to hold them off.''

The Raise The Flag mare's last win came over 1600m at Wingatui in March of 2017.

The Gore Cup (2100m) is her next assignment on January 19.

Sensei dug deep under Johnson's urgings to cling to victory from the fast-finishing The Precious One in the 1200m Hazlett Stakes.

The Michael and Matthew Pitman-trained entire was a brave winner after being forced to race three wide.

Johnson said Sensei was keen to get moving into the race soon after the start.

''He was a bit keen early. He took a long time to settle down, but he still found a finish. He got to them nicely and just held on.

''Hopefully he will improve with the run.''

Sensei will now be aimed at the Telegraph at Trentham.

Last year's Telegraph winner, Enzo's Lad, who ran seventh in Sensei's race, will also be aimed at the group 1 feature.

Wingatui mare The Precious One looked to seal her future as a sprinter with a big run for second.

The Claire Anderton-trained 4yr-old had failed in her last start over 1600m at Ascot Park, but turned that performance around impressively.

Rider Brett Murray could not find a gap until well down the straight.

Once clear, The Precious One charged home to get within a head of Sensei.

Signify showed he was on track for another tilt at the Telegraph with a good third under his 60kg topweight.

Johnson sealed a winning treble when Where Angels Walk won the seventh race.

The mare, trained at Rangiora by Centaine Spittles, has become a Wingatui specialist. Where Angels Walk has won or run second in her last three starts on the track.