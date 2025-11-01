Julie Jaccka comes good just in time

Brett Gray had to change his New Zealand Cup Week plans immediately after yesterday’s Winton meeting.

Gray’s talented trotter, Julie Jaccka, burst back into winning form, putting a frustrating run behind her and booking her ticket to Addington in the process.

Julie Jaccka starred on New Zealand Cup Day when winning a middle-grade trot, but her chances of returning to defend her victory this year looked slim after a run of ordinary form.

Although two of her recent misses had come in group races, the 5-year-old was not showing anything like what she is capable of.

"That is a bit of a relief seeing her back to her best today," Gray said.

"Her last few starts had been awful by her standards.

"She has had excuses — nothing has really been going right for her and we had worked on a few wee niggly things.

"Her work right the way through had been pretty good, but she wasn’t showing it on race day.

"She’s a smart mare when she’s right, and it was great she was able to show that."

Julie Jaccka won over 2000m in rating 58-75 company on New Zealand Cup Day last year.

This year the corresponding race, on November 11, will instead be run over 2600m.

"The 2000m stand really suited her because she’s a great beginner," Gray said.

"But she’s pretty versatile — if she’s on her game, she can go a nice race over the longer trips too."

Julie Jaccka brought up a winning double for her breeders and owners, Charlie and Ailsa Smaill, who also enjoyed success with Jaccka Ace.

Both trotters are trained by Gray, both are by Father Patrick, and both are descendants of the Smaills’ grand producer, Janine Jaccka.

While Julie Jaccka was an early running age-group horse, Jaccka Ace has been quite the opposite in debuting as a late 4-year-old.

"He’s been improving the whole way through — we have had to be patient with him, and that won’t change," Gray said.

"He is a bigger horse, and he is still quite green — time will be his friend.

"We will take it quietly with him now. It was a good run today; he showed a bit of toe to get over the top of them."

Brent Barclay combined with Jaccka Ace, while Craig Ferguson made the most of his first drive behind Julie Jaccka.

The Gray team for New Zealand Cup Week will be at least five horses strong.

Julie Jaccka will be joined by Miki’s Deal, who is targeting the Group One Sires Stakes Fillies Championship.

Haley Jaccka and Foxing Easton will be aimed at the South of the Waitaki event on Show Day, while Party Up Denario is likely to step out at Addington before heading to Ashburton.