Keayang Zahara zips up rankings

After going through her first New Zealand campaign unbeaten, Australian superstar Keayang Zahara is the biggest mover in this week's rankings for the Dominion Trot and the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington on November 11.

The Volstead 4-year-old, who won her first 15 starts, was super impressive winning the Dullard Cup in Melbourne over the weekend, beating the likes of Interdominion and TAB Trot champion Arcee Phoenix in the process.

That victory, her 16th in 17 career starts, has propelled her up eight places so she is now seventh in the Dominion rankings.

Her wins last year in New Zealand were in the Trotting Oaks, the Trotting Derby and the Show Day slot race, The Ascent.

She will line up again in the Bill Collins Mile at Melton tonight in another star-studded affair.

Mighty Logan booked his place in the Dominion with his win in the Worthy Queen at Addington on Friday night while the Robert and Jenna Dunn-trained stablemate I Dream Of Jeannie has gone up four places to 14th following her brave second in the same race.

During the week both Nellie Doyle and Eurostyle were withdrawn from the field.

Across the Tasman there will be plenty of interest in tonight’s Victoria Cup after Leap To Fame's upset defeat last weekend.

It is the one Australian feature he has not won and the draw for the race was not kind to him.

He has drawn one on the second row over 2240m. — HRNZ