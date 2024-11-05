Kennedy part of the Flemington action

Former Wingatui jockey Jaylah Kennedy joins in the fun with youngsters at a race meeting in St Arnaud, Victoria, recently. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

There will be no fairytale homecoming to Wingatui today for rising jockey Jaylah Kennedy.

But she has a reasonably good excuse for not coming back this year.

Kennedy, 23, will not make a second appearance on her home track for Melbourne Cup Day as she is riding on the day itself at Flemington.

The apprentice jockey has two rides in Melbourne before sitting back to watch the great race.

"I’m really excited to be a part of it," Kennedy told the Otago Daily Times.

Her first ride is in race 3, the Subzero Handicap — also known as the "greys race", as it is only for horses registered as grey.

Kennedy is on board She’s Pretty Rich, having had a second and a sixth in two previous rides on the Matthew Brown-trained mare.

"I’ve had a bit to do with the horse before.

"She’s really honest — the type of horse all trainers would love to have a few of in their stable."

She will then ride Way Up High, trained by her boss Dan O’Sullivan at Ballarat, in the $275,000 Australian Heritage Cup over 2800m.

Kennedy won on the 6yr-old mare at Geelong last month.

"She’s stepping up to a trip that I think will really suit her, and with the very light weight of 53kg, it will be a good race for her."

Kennedy, who is three years into her four-year apprenticeship, now has 97 race wins, including one at Flemington.

She was named the Victorian Jockeys’ Association Rising Star earlier this year, and also won the Victorian Country Premiership.

All going well, she will have more big moments to come at Melbourne Cup Day.