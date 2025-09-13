New Brighton Cup win seals Alta Meteor automatic spot

Alta Meteor wins the New Brighton Cup at Addington last Friday. Photo: HRNZ

Alta Meteor has been the biggest mover in this week's rankings for the New Zealand Trotting Cup.

The Steve and Amanda Telfer-trained pacer made it back to back wins this campaign when he was victorious in last Friday's New Brighton Cup.

As the race is an automatic qualifier for the New Zealand Cup, Alta Meteor is guaranteed a place in the $1 million race at Addington on November 11.

He is now fifth in the rankings, up eight places from last week.

The rest of the leaderboard is largely unchanged.

In the Dominion Trot, Oscar Bonavena is guaranteed a start after his emphatic win in last Friday's Ordeal Cup, one of three automatic qualifiers for the race.

He is ranked third behind Bet N Win and Arcee Phoenix while Midnight Dash, runner-up last Friday, moves up three places from 10th to seventh.

The next automatic qualifier for the Dominion is the Worthy Queen on October 10 and then the Canterbury Park Trotting Cup on October 17, both

at Addington.

The next automatic qualifier for the New Zealand Cup is the Holmes DG at Alexandra Park on October 3, followed by the Canterbury Classic at Addington on October 17.

Both the New Zealand Cup and the Dominion fields will be limited to 15 starters.

Rankings will be updated weekly with the final rankings coming out after the Kaikoura meeting on November 3. — HRNZ