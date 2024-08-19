Oakley Shard charges home late to win

Brad Mowbray was pleasantly surprised when Oakley Shard provided one of the star turns on Kurow Cup Day.

The 3-year-old charged out of the pack for an excellent victory after appearing to be in a hopeless spot in the running.

But some great manoeuvring from Cox and a brilliant turn of foot from Oakley Shard combined to make an impressive display.

"She has surprised us. Her trials were good but they were nothing exceptional," Mowbray said.

"Then she went to Ashburton first up and was running on well on a good last quarter."

"She has obviously trimmed up a bit off that and gone better again today."

"They didn’t run as quick today but she got home bloody well."

"It was a great drive from Jonny. He went got her off the fence at the right time and went inside them at the right time."

The Mowbray-trained Okiwi Bay ran out of the pack strongly to take third behind her stablemate.

The Canterbury trainer doubled up when Fourth Amendment won in similar style to Oakley Shard.

The 6-year-old swept on by when presented for his run on the home turn by driver Kerryn Tomlinson.

"He was in a much stronger race in his last start at Ashburton and he was better for that run," Mowbray said.

"He is one of those yo-yo horses that when he gets back into the right rating he is pretty competitive."

Mowbray looks a chance of bagging another victory at short notice judging by the run of Mode.

The filly ran second in the maiden trot on Kurow Cup day and will head to Gore on Thursday on the back of her strong effort.

"She has improved a bit. We have mixed her training up a bit," Mowbray said.

"She has probably found her niche. It is a bit hard for her in Canterbury, so she will head to Gore on Thursday."

John Morrison also produced a training double of the best kind at the meeting, winning both the Kurow Cup and the Kurow Trotters Cup.

Galleons Ambassador capped her brilliantly consistent winter form with victory in the Kurow Trotters Cup.

Morrison then made it a cups double when his positive tactics helped Jimmyray justify his favouritism for the Kurow Cup.

The trainer-driver left the one-one early in the event to take the lead with the lightly raced 7-year-old.

Jimmyray looked close to being headed by runner-up Shepherds Delight before digging in to win.