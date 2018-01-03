Omakau races cancelled

omakau_track_020118.jpg The cancellation of the Omakau races spells a disastrous start to the year for the South Island thoroughbred racing industry. Photo: Jonny Turner

Today’s Omakau races have been cancelled.

Officials called the race day off early this morning after deciding the Omakau track was not fit for racing.

A wet patch of ground on the home turn had been monitored in the lead up to the meeting but had not dried sufficiently to be safe for racing.

Officials inspected the area and had a horse gallop on the track before a final decision was made to abandon today’s races.

It is understood that the wet patch is the result of a timer malfunctioning on the course’s irrigation system.

The cancellation spells a disastrous start to the year for the South Island thoroughbred racing industry.

Just two days ago trainers and jockeys were sent packing after the Waikouaiti races were abandoned.

After only one race had been run the Waikouaiti track was deemed unsafe for racing.

The cancellation of the first two thoroughbred racemeetings is a big financial blow for the industry.

$108,000 in prize money was up for grabs on today’s nine race programme.

But instead of collecting that prize-money, horse owners now have to foot the bill for the cost of preparing their horses for the races.

Trainers and jockeys livelihoods rely on their share of prize-money winnings and appearance fees.

There is faint hope that the races could be saved.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, the Central Otago Racing Club and the TAB are working on whether it is viable to reschedule the meeting.

Nine races were scheduled for today's meeting, the first starting at 1.07pm.

According to the New Zealand Racing Board, which owns and operates the TAB, 34 abandoned race meetings cost the industry $2.3million in profits over the past racing season.