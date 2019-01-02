Race by race: your guide to Omakau

Otago Daily Times racing writer Jonny Turner previews the massive line-up of harness racing at Omakau today.

Race 1

An early lesson in harness racing betting will be handed out in race 1.

And that is that putting money on amateur drivers' races can be a really bad idea.

If the really brave want to try their luck then Double Rainbow could be one of the less risky propositions in this event.

The horse has been going consistently in stronger races.

Mr Handleman is a tough pacer, who should be suited to the conditions here.

Selena Franco is more talented than most of her rivals, but needs to find clear air from her tricky draw.

Russian Express won this race last year, so do not discount him despite his recent form.

Selections: Double Rainbow 12, Mr Handleman 7, Selena Franco 9, Russian Express 6.

Race 2

This may be a seven-horse race, but there looks to be just one horse in it.

Quite simply, Shes Like The Wind should beat up on this field.

The tricky question is which horses will fill the placings behind her.

Capelli looks capable of placing on the strength of her three career starts.

Majestic Simon has more upside than others after his performances in trials and workouts.

Selections: Shes Like The Wind 2, Capelli 3, Majestic Simon 6, Dora Explorer 7.

Race 3

Balraj looks hard to beat after winning two Canterbury trials leading in to his return to racing.

The consistent Sounds Bettor has the manners to put herself on the speed and should be hard to run down.

Folklore and Tartan Robyn were both underwhelming when debuting at Winton over the weekend

However, I am expecting better from both of them today.

Selections: Balraj 8, Sounds Bettor 7, Folklore 3, Tartan Robyn 4.

Race 4

Excellent stands head and shoulders above this field on form.

Having the No1 draw over a sprint trip on a track where it can be hard to make ground only makes her case stronger.

It is a trickier task trying to find what may fill the placings behind her.

Several of these horses have been running admirably, but in very weak fields.

Excellent's stablemate, Miss Fandango, loves to lead and generally fights on well.

Sharnae can run a place and so could Vigoroso.

Selections: Excellent 1, Miss Fandango 8, Sharnae 9, Vigoroso 3.

Race 5

Star Ruler deserves a winning turn on consistently alone and is likely to start favourite.

However, I have him running second again, to Canterbury raider Dream On Jaffa, who was beaten less than four lengths by Kotare Yolande, who would eat up this field.

Forty Wives comes from the same stable and out of the same race as Dream On Jaffa and is a place chance.

Tom Rule was very ordinary at Forbury Park last time, but could make up for that from his nice draw today.

Race 5: Dream On Jaffa 2. Star Ruler 5. Forty Wives 4. Tom Rule 1.

Race 6

Arma Indie brings group 1 form to a maiden race. That will do me.

Though, it is certainly not a case of her just turning up and winning.

This field has some smart types in it and Team Kiwi is certainly one of those.

The daughter of the great mare Kiwi Ingenuity has looked sharp in her trials.

Duke Of Dundee has also looked above average in several public hit-outs leading up to his debut today.

Hampton and Verge Of Greatness fall in to the same category.

Selections: Arma Indie 1, Team Kiwi 3, Hampton 9, Duke Of Dundee 6.

Race 7

What an absolute nightmare this is. So many of the horses in this capacity field have winning claims.

Zoey's Gift is hardly a sure thing but, after wading through all the form, I settled on her as my first selection.

Her stablemate, Springbank Lachie, has lifted his game recently and should give his backers a good run for their money.

King Cassidy has met good field lately and is another winning chance.

Justamollyarcher has not been going as well, but also drops in class in today's race.

The winning chances never end. Wee Man Trouble looked good winning a recent trial.

And One Over Da Skye is seriously talented, but famously wayward.

Selections: Zoey's Gift 11, Springbank Lachie 13, One Over Da Sky 3, Justamollyarcher 14.

Race 8

I have already mentioned that Kotare Yolande is a talented type and she is definitely in my selections.

I have Mossdale Art in just ahead of her, though. It is hard not to be impressed with her in her two recent Winton wins.

Her stablemate, Kendra, is a talented type who resumed with a nice win and is a good winning chance.

Fear Cruisin is a really nice horse, but has copped a terrible draw over today's 2000m sprint trip.

These four look to have a class advantage over their rivals.

Selections: Mossdale Art 2, Kotare Yolande 1, Kendra 5, Fear Cruisin 13.

Race 9

A G's Whitesocks has returned to his best form after a horror New Zealand Cup campaign.

On class, he is the horse to beat.

Funatthebeach has seriously lifted his game recently and gave some of his rivals in today's race absolutely no excuses for defeat when winning the Ashburton Cup recently.

Letspendanitetogetha was good when running second in that race and is a solid each-way chance.

Sheriff was disappointing at Ashburton, but is sure to be an improved horse for that run.

Selections: Funatthebeach 6, A G's White Socks, Sheriff 5, Letspendanitetogetha 7.

Race 10

At her best, Harriet Of Mot would win this race.

But whether she will trot all of the way or not is the big question.

She has a big class edge over this field and should not be under too much pressure, which should help her.

Majestic Man steps up in class after making good progress this season and looks one of the hardest for Harriet Of Mot to beat.

This is the kind of race that should suit his stablemate, Jen Jaccka.

Smokey Mac and The Dominator have claims in the event as well.

Selections: Harriet Of Mot 8, Majestic Man 4, Jen Jaccka 6, Smokey Mac 7.

Race 11

Another punters' nightmare closes the Omakau card.

Warloch is my top pick on the strength of his decent runs in much stronger fields in his last two starts.

I like The Tin Soldier and Sadhana for the same reasons, but both have shocking draws to overcome.

Dachy does not win often, but her recent move to Nathan Williamson's barn could spur a change of her ways.

Selections: Warloch 11, Dachy 13, The Tin Soldier 8, Sadhana 9.