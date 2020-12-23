Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Southern review now due next month

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Racing

    The racing review being carried out over the Otago-Southland region will not be completed by the end of the month.

    As part of the conditions of Forbury Park Trotting Club being allocated 10 racing dates for the current season, a racing review was to be carried out across the southern area.

    The review was to be carried out by consultancy firm Sapere.

    When it was first announced, it was hoped to have the review completed by the end of the year.

    The consultancy firm had gone round and talked to representatives of most clubs in the southern region over the past month. It had gone back to some clubs seeking more information.

    The review is being undertaken for Racing New Zealand, which is the three-code entity (thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing) outlined in the Racing Act 2020.

    Racing New Zealand is now expecting a report from the consultants at the end of January which it will then consider.

