Star reinsman takes home two cups from Wingatui

Nutcracker (No 3, second from right) holds off Hacksaw Ridge (No 4, far right) to win the feature race on the Forbury Park Trotting Club’s race day at Wingatui yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Craig Ferguson confirmed his status as the South Island’s star reinsman when winning both the Forbury Park pacing and trotting cups at Wingatui yesterday.

Ferguson produced Nutcracker for a most professional victory in the pacing feature before Moment Of What continued his outstanding progression with his trotting cup victory.

Just two days prior, the reinsman clinched the biggest win of his driving career when taking out the group 1 New Zealand Derby at Addington with We Walk By Faith.

Moment Of What came into his grass track assignment with a record of three starts on turf for three out-of-the-money efforts.

Those outings were early in the horse’s career and his result yesterday demonstrates the progress he has made under trainer Amber Hoffman.

"His first two starts were on the grass and he came away bucking each time, but he has come a long way since then," Hoffman said.

"He only started racing in February and he hasn’t had a decent break yet — so he should definitely keep getting better.

"We have just kept him ticking along right through and given him a few wee breaks along the way.

"There is definitely a good motor there and he is a pretty sound horse which should help him.

"Craig [Ferguson] said he trotted really well today.

"It was a great drive from him too. He has been on fire lately."

Moment Of What is raced by a Southland-Otago-Canterbury trio of Betty Lee, Rob Williams and Brent Smith.

Lee bred Moment Of What with the late Brian Church, with whom she raced the trotter’s six-race winning dam Moment Of Sun.

Moment Of What is from the family of champion trotters Take A Moment and Stig.

Nutcracker showed she was only getting tougher with age when she ran to a front-running victory in the Forbury Park Pacing Cup.

The mare is known for her sharp turn of foot, but it was her stamina that was called upon at the end of an exciting home-straight battle with runner-up Hacksaw Ridge.

Nutcracker made an excellent beginning before working to the front for Ferguson.

When a wave of attackers came before the home turn, the trainer-driver elected to hold the lead and Nutcracker rallied strongly to score.

The victory was the 5-year-old’s seventh career win for Southland breeder-owners Paul and Brendan Duffy.